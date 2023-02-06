Thailand Used Smartphone Market is Expected to Reach More Than USD ~2.5 bn by 2027F Owing to Adoption of 5G network and a High Proportion of Low- to Mid-Income Consumers: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The used smartphone industry is fragmented with the majority of unorganized smartphone dealers in Thailand. ~55.5% of used smartphones are sold by offline players in Thailand. Compasia is one of the largest online marketplaces for used smartphones.

Growing popularity of online marketplaces for the sale of used smartphone has substantially increased in Thailand .

The market is highly dependent upon offline and unorganized players.

Improved technology used in the process of refurbishment will promise the premium quality of refurbished phones.

Increasing Prices of Raw Materials of a New Smartphone: Chipmakers are increasing manufacturing fees, leading to pricier chipsets and devices that employ them. This means that new smartphones, computers, and other electronics cost more in the future. Ultimately, helping the used smartphones market grow in Thailand.

Reduction in Electronic Waste: People around the world are taking steps to preserve natural resources and recycle products. Using used smartphones reduces electronic wastes. Although about 70% of mobile phones are reusable, only about 20% of mobile phones are recycled each year.

Positive Impact of Adopting 5G Network: Increasing smartphone penetration along with digital transformation due to the adoption of 5G network are the main growth drivers of this industry. More than 56 million people in Thailand use smartphones. 5G speed is 10 times more than 4G network. Hence, adoption of 5G in used smartphones will enable faster speed, low latency, and ubiquitous coverage.

High Proportion of Low- to Mid-Income Consumers: Thailand consumers are known to be price-sensitive and often make extensive searches to find the best value possible. This is mainly due to a high proportion of low- to mid-income consumers in the country.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication- "Thailand Used Smartphone Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by increasing smartphone penetration, reduction in electronic waste and adoption of 5G network" by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the used smartphones market in Thailand. Reduction in electronic waste and increasing prices of raw materials of a new smartphone are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. Thailand used smartphones market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecasted period 2022P-2027F.

Key Segments Covered:-

Segmentation by Type of Distribution Channel

Organised

Unorganised

Segmentation by Type of Marketing Channel:

Offline dealers

Online marketplace

Classifieds

Segmentation by Source of Lead Generation:

Dealership walkin

Online

Segmentation by Type of Sales

B2C

C2C

Segmentation by Type Battery Capacity

<3000mAh

3000mAh-5000mAh

>5000mAh

Segmentation by Age of Smartphone

0-12 months

12-24 months

24-36 months

36+ months

Segmentation by Sourcing Medium

Retail Customers

Business

OEM's

Telephone Operators

Segmentation by Type of Network

2G

3G

4G

5G

Segmentation by Screen Size

<4.5 inch

4.5-5.5 inch

>5.5 inch

Segmentation by Operating System

<4.5 inch

Android

IOS

Others

Segmentation by Price of Used Smartphone

Upper-end smartphones

Low-end smartphones

Mid-range smartphones

Low-end smartphones

Key Target Audience

Smartphones companies

Government Bodies and Regulatory Authority

Investors and Financiers

Smartphones Service Providers

Thailand Cell Phones Industries

Venture Capitalist

Smartphones Manufacturers

Existing Cell Phone Companies

New Market Entrants

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2022P

2017-2022P Base Year: 2022P

2022P Forecast Period: 2022P–2027F

Companies Covered:-

Online Players -

Compasia

Swopmart

Ebay

TG fone

Shopee

Lazada

Allo allo

Omni Channel Players -

Oppo

Istore

Samsung

Classified Platforms -

Locanto

Big go

Tarad.com

Baht sold

Payment Gateways/Partners -

Paypal

Ipay88

Siampay

omise

E-Commerce platforms –

Kaidee

Alibaba.com

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Ecosystem of Used Smartphones Industry

Business Lifecycle and Value Chain Analysis of Used Smartphones Industry

Business Models of Major Entities in the Used Smartphones Industry

Ratio of Used and New Smartphones in Thailand

Customer Preferences and Buying Decision Behaviour in Used Smartphone Industry

Market Size of New Smartphones Industry by Transaction Value and Sales Volume

Introduction on Thailand Used Smartphones Market

Market Size of Used Smartphones Industry by Transaction Value and Sales Volume

Market Segmentation of Used Smartphone Industry by distribution channel, type of marketing channels, source of lead generation, sourcing medium, sales, brand of smartphones, prices of used smartphones, age of used smartphones, across geographies, type of network, battery capacity, operating system, screen size

Process of Quality Checks and Documentation Requirements Undertaken by Used Smartphone Entities in Thailand

Competitive Scenario of the Online Used Smartphone Industry

Issues and Challenges in Online Used Smartphone Market

Trends and Developments in the Used Smartphone Industry

SWOT Analysis of the Used Smartphone Industry

Porter's Five Forces analysis of the Used Smartphone Industry

Growth Drivers of Used Smartphone Industry

Challenges and Restraints in the Used Smartphone Industry

Government Rules and Regulations in the Used Smartphone Industry

Impact of Covid-19 and Government Regulations on Used Smartphone Industry

Future Market Size of Used Smartphones Industry by Transaction Value and Sales

Future Market Size of Online Used Smartphones Industry by Transaction Value

Future Market Segmentation of Used Smartphone Industry by distribution channel, type of marketing channels, source of lead generation, sourcing medium, sales, brand of smartphones, prices of used smartphones, age of used smartphones, across geographies, type of network, battery capacity, operating system, screen size

Industry Speaks

Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Thailand Used Smartphone Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Indonesia Used Smartphone Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by increasing smartphone prices and changing consumer buying behavior

The market size is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of ~9% by 2026. Post COVID, an increase in the number of transactions through online platforms have been witnessed. The ease of convenience of getting a used smartphone at the doorstep from a certified seller and trusted marketplace, has resulted an increase in the share of online platforms in the market size of used smartphones industry in Indonesia.

Malaysia Used Smartphone Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by increasing prices of new smartphones, greater environmental awareness and Government initiatives like adoption of 5g network

According to Ken Research estimates, Malaysia Used Smartphone Market– which grew at a CAGR of 12.8% in the period of 2016-2021 – is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% in the forecasted period of 2022F-2026F, owing to increasing smartphone and internet penetration along with digital transformation due to the adoption of 5G network, a high proportion of low- to mid-income consumers and rising prices of new smartphones. The Malaysian government's initiatives have provided stimulus to boost the economy by going digital in multiple aspects of life. Since there is an increase in the popularity of used smartphones, the prices of handsets have been gradually increasing.

Around 20.0% of Malaysia's total population sold their phone after using it in 2021.

