Thailand Used Smartphone Market is Expected to Reach More Than USD ~2.5 bn by 2027F Owing to Adoption of 5G network and a High Proportion of Low- to Mid-Income Consumers: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The used smartphone industry is fragmented with the majority of unorganized smartphone dealers in Thailand. ~55.5% of used smartphones are sold by offline players in Thailand. Compasia is one of the largest online marketplaces for used smartphones.
- Growing popularity of online marketplaces for the sale of used smartphone has substantially increased in Thailand.
- The market is highly dependent upon offline and unorganized players.
- Improved technology used in the process of refurbishment will promise the premium quality of refurbished phones.
Increasing Prices of Raw Materials of a New Smartphone: Chipmakers are increasing manufacturing fees, leading to pricier chipsets and devices that employ them. This means that new smartphones, computers, and other electronics cost more in the future. Ultimately, helping the used smartphones market grow in Thailand.
Reduction in Electronic Waste: People around the world are taking steps to preserve natural resources and recycle products. Using used smartphones reduces electronic wastes. Although about 70% of mobile phones are reusable, only about 20% of mobile phones are recycled each year.
Positive Impact of Adopting 5G Network: Increasing smartphone penetration along with digital transformation due to the adoption of 5G network are the main growth drivers of this industry. More than 56 million people in Thailand use smartphones. 5G speed is 10 times more than 4G network. Hence, adoption of 5G in used smartphones will enable faster speed, low latency, and ubiquitous coverage.
High Proportion of Low- to Mid-Income Consumers: Thailand consumers are known to be price-sensitive and often make extensive searches to find the best value possible. This is mainly due to a high proportion of low- to mid-income consumers in the country.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication- "Thailand Used Smartphone Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by increasing smartphone penetration, reduction in electronic waste and adoption of 5G network" by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the used smartphones market in Thailand. Reduction in electronic waste and increasing prices of raw materials of a new smartphone are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. Thailand used smartphones market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecasted period 2022P-2027F.
Key Segments Covered:-
Segmentation by Type of Distribution Channel
- Organised
- Unorganised
Segmentation by Type of Marketing Channel:
- Offline dealers
- Online marketplace
- Classifieds
Segmentation by Source of Lead Generation:
- Dealership walkin
- Online
Segmentation by Type of Sales
- B2C
- C2C
Segmentation by Type Battery Capacity
- <3000mAh
- 3000mAh-5000mAh
- >5000mAh
Segmentation by Age of Smartphone
- 0-12 months
- 12-24 months
- 24-36 months
- 36+ months
Segmentation by Sourcing Medium
- Retail Customers
- Business
- OEM's
- Telephone Operators
Segmentation by Type of Network
- 2G
- 3G
- 4G
- 5G
Segmentation by Screen Size
- <4.5 inch
- 4.5-5.5 inch
- >5.5 inch
Segmentation by Operating System
- Android
- IOS
- Others
Segmentation by Price of Used Smartphone
- Upper-end smartphones
- Low-end smartphones
- Mid-range smartphones
Key Target Audience
- Smartphones companies
- Government Bodies and Regulatory Authority
- Investors and Financiers
- Smartphones Service Providers
- Thailand Cell Phones Industries
- Venture Capitalist
- Smartphones Manufacturers
- Existing Cell Phone Companies
- New Market Entrants
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2017-2022P
- Base Year: 2022P
- Forecast Period: 2022P–2027F
Companies Covered:-
Online Players -
- Compasia
- Swopmart
- Ebay
- TG fone
- Shopee
- Lazada
- Allo allo
Omni Channel Players -
- Oppo
- Istore
- Samsung
Classified Platforms -
- Locanto
- Big go
- Tarad.com
- Baht sold
Payment Gateways/Partners -
- Paypal
- Ipay88
- Siampay
- omise
E-Commerce platforms –
- Kaidee
- Alibaba.com
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Executive Summary
- Ecosystem of Used Smartphones Industry
- Business Lifecycle and Value Chain Analysis of Used Smartphones Industry
- Business Models of Major Entities in the Used Smartphones Industry
- Ratio of Used and New Smartphones in Thailand
- Customer Preferences and Buying Decision Behaviour in Used Smartphone Industry
- Market Size of New Smartphones Industry by Transaction Value and Sales Volume
- Introduction on Thailand Used Smartphones Market
- Market Size of Used Smartphones Industry by Transaction Value and Sales Volume
- Market Segmentation of Used Smartphone Industry by distribution channel, type of marketing channels, source of lead generation, sourcing medium, sales, brand of smartphones, prices of used smartphones, age of used smartphones, across geographies, type of network, battery capacity, operating system, screen size
- Process of Quality Checks and Documentation Requirements Undertaken by Used Smartphone Entities in Thailand
- Competitive Scenario of the Online Used Smartphone Industry
- Issues and Challenges in Online Used Smartphone Market
- Trends and Developments in the Used Smartphone Industry
- SWOT Analysis of the Used Smartphone Industry
- Porter's Five Forces analysis of the Used Smartphone Industry
- Growth Drivers of Used Smartphone Industry
- Challenges and Restraints in the Used Smartphone Industry
- Government Rules and Regulations in the Used Smartphone Industry
- Impact of Covid-19 and Government Regulations on Used Smartphone Industry
- Future Market Size of Used Smartphones Industry by Transaction Value and Sales
- Future Market Size of Online Used Smartphones Industry by Transaction Value
- Future Market Segmentation of Used Smartphone Industry by distribution channel, type of marketing channels, source of lead generation, sourcing medium, sales, brand of smartphones, prices of used smartphones, age of used smartphones, across geographies, type of network, battery capacity, operating system, screen size
- Industry Speaks
- Analyst Recommendations
For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-
Thailand Used Smartphone Market
