Thailand Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1015 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Thailand data center market report

Thailand data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.99% during the period 2020−2026. Thailand data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 31 existing data center and 3 upcoming facilities spread across 7+ locations.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Thailand is an emerging data center market in Southeast Asia , driven by high demand from BSFI, automotive, retail, and content sectors, along with hyperscale service providers. Most data centers in Thailand are located in Bangkok , clustered and as part of commercial buildings, whereas larger dedicated data centers are mostly located at a distance from the city. Bangkok has 22 unique third-party data center facilities accounting for over 55% of the existing power capacity. Other locations such as Chon Buri, Saraburi, Pathum Thani, Chiang Mai , Khon Kaen , and Songkhla will witness increased investments in 2021-2026. In 2016, the Thailand Board of Investments announced tax incentives for data centers, including an eight-year tax privilege, and favored electricity rate for data centers built within an area of at least 21,500 square feet. Thailand has deployed 5G infrastructure as part of its 4.0 digital and economic initiative. Till February 2021 , over 300 locations in Thailand had commercial 5G availability. Active implementation and adoption of 5G has also facilitated the adoption of IoT and big data solutions in Thailand . Thailand 4.0 aims to implement smart energy initiatives for economic development. Under the policy, state-owned enterprises can invest over USD 6 billion on smart grids before 2036 to improve the grid's resilience and efficiency, leading to lower carbon emissions.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Thailand

Facilities Covered (Existing): 31



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 3



Coverage: Bangkok and Other Locations (Chon Buri, Saraburi, Pathum Thani, Chiang Mai , Khon Kaen , & Songkhla)

and Other Locations (Chon Buri, Saraburi, Pathum Thani, , , & Songkhla)

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Thailand by revenue & forecast (2020-2026)

market in Thailand by revenue & forecast (2020-2026) Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricin

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 8 construction service providers, 15 support infrastructure providers, and 5 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/thailand-data-center-market-size

Thailand Data Center Market – Segmentation

Hyperscale data center expansions are likely to increase the demand for servers and promote the procurement of high-performance infrastructure solutions. The server market is shifting from old rack-based servers to blade servers. The market will also witness server procurement via the adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions.

There is a steady adoption of diesel generators among data center operators in Thailand . NTT's Bangkok 1 and Bangkok 2 data center facilities are equipped with N+1 and 2N redundant diesel generators. ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Frasers Property Thailand Bangkok data center facility is equipped with N+2 redundancy generators.

. NTT's 1 and 2 data center facilities are equipped with N+1 and 2N redundant diesel generators. ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Frasers Property Thailand Bangkok data center facility is equipped with N+2 redundancy generators. Majority data center operators in Thailand adopt water-based cooling techniques. ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Frasers Property Thailand's Bangkok Data Center facility equip N+1 redundant chilled water plants, with cooling towers and 2N power supply of the CRAH corridors with N+25% redundancy.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Thailand Data Center Market – Dynamics

In 2020, the Thailand government approved USD 146 million for the deployment of the cloud region to be used by government agencies. The Government Data Center and Cloud (GDCC) will be used as a central cloud system. In 2019, Tencent and True IDC announced to launch the Thailand's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) based cloud platform that provides cloud services to both private and public sectors. Thailand's cloud computing market expects to reach around USD 700 million by 2026, generating around 30,000 cloud computing jobs in the next five years. According to the Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA), the Cloud Readiness Index (CRI) Thailand raised its position in 2020 due to the rise in its connectivity and the implementation of the Personal Data Protection Act and risk protection measures.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Internet Users and Social Media to Impact Data Center Investments

Digital Transformation to boost Data Center Investments

Big Data Technology Aiding Data Center Growth

IoT Spending to Flourish Data Center Investments

Thailand Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

in the country (Area and Power Capacity) Bangkok (No. of facilities: 22)



Other Locations (No. of facilities: 9)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/thailand-data-center-market-size

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

ATOS

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

ARUP

Architects 49 Limited

Plan Architect

Chaan

Meinhardt Group

PPS Group

QTC Group

Finishing Touch Design Studio

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Kohler

Mitsubishi Electric

Legrand

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Huawei Technologies

KT Corporation

Internet Thailand (INET)

(INET) True Internet Data Center (TRUE IDC)

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact:

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence