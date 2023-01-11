Thailand Cold Chain Market is expected to Generate more than THB 20 Bn in 2026F due to Growing Demand for Frozen Food Products, Growth in Food Delivery Business: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cold chain market is slightly consolidated with the presence of some big market leaders catering to main end users as Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables industry. The major growth supporting factors in Thailand cold chain market was the growing export of seafood, fruits and vegetables requiring cold storage and transportation facilities to remain fresh and healthy.

Cold chain operators are catering to the energy-intensive requirements of products while minimizing the pressure on natural resources.

Change in Lifestyle and Urbanization led to Rising Domestic Consumption of Processed food.

Adoption of new and advanced technologies like WMS, Robotics, ASRS automation, Internet of Things.

Growth of retail, frozen food, e-commerce Industry: Fast paced lifestyle and rise in per capita income in the Thailand has increased the demand for frozen ready-to-cook food. Thailand is the home of top e-commerce retails of Southeast Asian region like Shoppe, Lazada, JIB etc. The major retail players like Tesco Lotus, 7-Eleven, Tops Super Market, Big C have expanded their geographical presence in the country.

Shortage of cold storage Space: In the present situation, there is a shortage of cold storage space as compared to the demand, hence creating a supply gap. This creates huge expansion opportunities for companies to increase their capacity and capitalise on the unmet demand. For example: Bangkok cold storage service and k line container service will establish new warehouses in Bang na district near Bangkok.

High Operational Cost Associated with Logistics: Rising cost of electricity and fuel are driving the operational cost of cold storage and transportation services, further narrowing down the margins. Currently, the cost of per Kilowatt hour (Unit of ) Electricity is 4.72 Baht aa t record high level.

Iot-Enabled Temperature Monitoring: Iot-Enabled Temperature Monitoring helps in monitoring goods round the clock, temperature logging has become way easier than manual methods, previously undertaken. This has resulted in increasing demand for data cold chain monitoring during the pandemic.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication- "Thailand Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by Rising Import-Export Trade Volume and Domestic Consumption of Meat, Seafood and Popularity of Ready to Eat Frozen Processed Food" by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Cold Chain Industry in Thailand. With the rising demand for meat and other cold storage items among the population, along with Government initiatives to better roads, ports and transportation facilities, the Cold Chain market has shown significant growth during the current period.

Key Segments Covered:

Thailand Cold Chain Market

By Revenue Split

Cold Transport

Cold Storage

By End User

Meat and Seafood

Dairy Products

Processed Frozen Foods

Vaccination and Pharmaceuticals

Fruits and Vegetables

By Ownership

3PL Cold Chain Facilities

Owned

Thailand Cold Transport Market

By Truck Type

Reefer Vans/Trucks (1 to 10 Tons)

20 foot reefers (10 - 20 Tons)

40 foot reefers and others (more than 20 tons)

By Mode of Transportation

Land

Sea

Air

By Location

Domestic

International

By Vicinity

Inter-city

Intra-city

By End User

Meat and Seafood

Dairy Products

Vaccination and Pharmaceuticals

Processed Frozen Foods

Fruits, Vegetables and others

Thailand Cold Storage Market

By Temperature range (by number of pallets)

Frozen

Chillers

Ambient

By Automation (by pallets)

Automated Pallets

Non-automated Pallets

By End User

Meat and Seafood

Dairy Products

Vaccination and Pharmaceuticals

Processed Frozen Foods

Fruits, Vegetables and others

By Region

Bangkok (Including Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon)

(Including Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon) Chonburi

ChiangMai

Others

Key Target Audience:

Cold Storage Companies

Cold Chain Companies

Cold Transport Companies

Captive Cold Storage Companies

Captive Cold Chain Companies

Logistics Companies

Non-captive Companies

Cold Chain Associations

Logistics Associations

Private Equity Firms

Venture Capitalists

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Year: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022P– 2026F

Companies Covered:

JWD Infologistics

Thai Yokorei co Ltd

Sinchai Cold Storage

Konoike Cool Logistics ( Thailand )

) Bangkok Cold Storage Service ltd.

CTD Cold Storage

Thaimax Cold Storage

SCG Nicherei Logistics

Lucky Star

Mon Logistics

Mobile Logistics

Piti Cold Storage

Interexpress

Kerry Cool Logistics

Chomthana

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Thailand Cold Chain Market Overview

Thailand Market Overview

Ecosystem of Thailand Cold Chain Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of Thailand Cold Chain Market

End User Analysis of Thailand Cold Chain Market

Flowchart of Thailand Cold Chain Market

Industry Analysis of Thailand Cold Chain Market

SWOT Analysis of Thailand Cold Chain Market

Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in Thailand Cold Chain Market

Cold Chain Market Regulatory Framework in Thailand Cold Chain Market

Cold Chain Market Competitive Landscape in in Thailand Cold Chain Market

Cold Chain Market Market Share of Major Cold Storage Services in Thailand Cold Chain Market

Cold Chain Market Detailed Analysis on Thailand Cold Chain Market (Market Size and Segmentation, 2016-2022; Future Market Size and Segmentation, 2022-2027F)

Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:

Thailand Cold Chain Market

