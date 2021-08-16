Thailand Blood Gas Analyzer and Cardiac Biomarker Market Outlook to 2025 - Thailand's Growing number of Heart Disease patients with Improving Healthcare Facilities will drive the Industry Growth in long term: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Launch of Smart Health ID (patient administration cloud service) during 2018–20 under Thailand 4.0 increased digital penetration among manufacturers & distributors.

Access to patients' data to manage future demand of healthcare services and medical devices under Thailand 4.0.

Expenditure on elderly population welfare in Thailand is anticipated to reach USD 148.5 Mn by 2021 with a double digit CAGR of 10.5% during 2016-2021.

Hospital groups such as Bangkok , Bumrungrad, Kasemred have planned to open more hospital units to cater to increasing hospital demand for specialized areas such as Cardiovascular.

Road Map of Healthcare Industry under Thailand 4.0: Thailand Ministry of Public Health created a roadmap in making Thailand, the medical hub of ASEAN by 2025. The focus area for the first five years of the implementation (2017-2021) is majorly to promote health tourism and effective production of generic drugs. However, the focus will primarily shift to the usage of standardized medical robots & automated diagnostic devices especially to treat heart related diseases and targeted therapies.

Increasing Ageing Population: Demand for healthcare services is expected to grow as older population in Thailand is expected to increase from ~20% in 2019 to ~36% by 2050. Ageing population boom puts pressure on government to plan for facilitating the change by improving medical facilities in the hospitals. Treatment & care for chronic diseases will be among the primary focus for maintaining the health of elder citizens in the country.

Growth in Hospital Industry: Private Hospital industry is anticipated to grow at 10%-13% growth rate during 2020-2022, wherein large hospital groups with a large network will have advantages in both cost & personnel. Number of Hospitals on the other hand is anticipated to cross 1500 by 2022. Higher number of hospitals with increased personnel would ensure more number of healthcare tests to be conducted in the country.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Thailand Blood Gas Analyzer and Cardiac Biomarker Market Outlook to 2025 – Blood Gas Analyzer: By Device Type (Medium to High Workload and Single Test Analyzer), By Product (Device and Reagent), By Region", by Ken Research suggested that the Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Market in Thailand is expected to grow in the near future due to new hospitals opening in the country, expansion of existing hospitals, Rising Ageing Population, Per Capita Health Expenditure, booming Medical Tourism industry, and increasing Government spending over the years. The Blood Gas Analyzer market is expected to register a positive five year CAGR of 6.6% and Cardiac Biomarker to register a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of number of devices installed respectively during the forecast period 2020P-2025F.

Key Segments Covered:-

Blood Gas Analyzer Market:

By Type of Device (Number of Devices Installed)



Medium to High Workload Device





Single Test Analyzer Device



By Type of Product (Revenue)



Reagents





Device



By Region (Number of Devices Installed)



Bangkok





Central Region





Northern Region





North Eastern Region





Southern Region

Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market:-

By Type of Product (Number of Devices Installed)



Reagent





Device



By Type of Device (Number of Devices Installed)



Semi-Automated Small Portable System





Fully-Automated High End System

By Type of Cardiac Biomarker (Revenue)

Troponin



CKMB



NTproBNP



D-Dimer



Others

Companies Covered:-

Major Manufacturing Brands:-

Nova Biomedical



Radiometer



Techno Medica



Roche Diagnostics



Abbott



Siemens



Wondfo



Osang Healthcare



i-Sens



Opti Medical



Werfen



Biomerieux



Sysmex



LSI Medience



Quidel



GP Getein



Distributors:-

MP Group



NHealth



Connect Diagnostics



AEC Healthcare



SE Supply Group



Transmedic



PCN Healthcare



Meditop



MSS



Key Target Audience:-

Blood Gas Analyzer Manufacturers, Importers and Distributors



Cardiac Biomarker Manufacturers, Importers and Distributors



Government and Regulatory Bodies



Heart Hospitals & Research Institutions



Medical Device Consultant Firms



Industry Associations



Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period : 2014-2020

: 2014-2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Overview of Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market

Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market Value Chain Analysis

Thailand Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size

Thailand Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size

Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market Ecosystem

Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market Segmentation

Government Role and Regulation in Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market

Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market Trends & Developments and Issues & Challenges in Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market

Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market Competitive Landscape in Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market

Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market Strength and Weakness of Major Players

End User Perception

Industry SWOT Analysis

Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2020P-2025F

Analysts' Recommendations

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Thailand Blood Gas Analyzer and Cardiac Biomarker Market

Related Reports:-

Europe POCT Devices Market Outlook to 2022 - by Geography (Western Europe & Eastern Europe), by Product (Blood Glucose POCT, Infectious POCT, Cardiac POCT, Rapid Coagulation POCT, Blood Gas & Electrolytes POCT, Hematology POCT, Pregnancy POCT, Urinalysis POCT, Cholesterol POCT, Fecal Occult POCT, Hb1Ac POCT & Drugs of Abuse POCT), by Customer Segments (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostics Labs & Primary Care Units and Homecare & Patients)

Europe POCT Devices Market has grown registering a robust CAGR of close to 8% during the review period. Currently, the market is in growth stage with high potential of future expansion in both developed and developing countries of the region. Various factors supporting growth include high incidence of chronic diseases, rising health awareness, medical advancement in POCT sector, advancement in medical knowledge and R&D work, unease associated with laboratory testing methods and new companies venturing the market. Increase in urban population especially in the metro-cities which has been the largest end-user segment of the market and higher spending on R&D activities by the companies has led to the rise in number of point of care testing devices & customer interest. A substantial increase in awareness amongst population in cities & smaller towns has provided major thrust to this market. In parallel, growth & popularity of pregnancy & blood glucose POCT and advancement in technologies have given rise to new and improved devices. Advent of deadly infectious and cardiac diseases has led people to use these devices for quick detection. However, the market has been flooded with "fake" products, found all throughout the value chain.

India POCT Market Outlook to 2023 - By Major Devices (Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Blood Gas Electrolytes, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits, Cardio Metabolic Monitoring, Anticoagulant Management, Cholesterol Testing Kits and Others), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Consumers/ Individuals, Diagnostic Labs, Home Healthcare and Others), By Distribution Channel (Distributors and Direct Sales), By Consumables and Instruments and By Region

India POCT market is at the growing stage. India POCT market in terms of revenue has increased at a positive CAGR during the period FY'2013-FY'2018. This growth was supported by advancement in medical knowledge and R&D along with increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases amongst the Indian population in the recent years. The customers in the market are becoming more aware of their health with time which has further boosted the demand for POCT devices in the country. There has been intense competition between the players in the India POCT market as more number of MNC's are setting up their units in India owing to the allowance of 100% FDI in the country. The domestic production of POCT devices has been relatively low as compared to other countries. The POCT devices have led a faster pace for treatment coupled with a reduction in the overall health checkup expenditure.

India Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker POC Analyzer Market Outlook to FY'2025-By Product (Device and Reagent), By Device Type (Medium to High Workload and Single Test Analyzer Device), By Region (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) and By End User (Hospital, Clinics and Small Health Setup and Diagnostic Labs)

India blood gas and cardiac biomarker POC analyzer market grew at a double digit growth rate over the review period FY'2014-FY'2019. The market growth was supported by increase in public healthcare expenditure, growth in healthcare infrastructure in the country and rise in elderly population. The markets were observed to be in growth stage and will continue to remain so in the coming years. The demand for low cost devices and cheap cost per test alongwith change in decision making authority from doctors to hospital administration has significantly affected the growth in the market and has changed the procurement landscape in the industry.

Brazil Diagnostic Labs Market Outlook to 2025 - by Type of Labs (Single Independent and Chains), By Application (Clinical Analysis and Radiology), By Region(South-East, South, North-East, Mid-West and North), By Revenue Source (Healthcare Plan Operators and Insurers, Out-of-Pocket and Public System)

Brazil Diagnostic Labs market in terms of revenue increased at a single-digit CAGR during the review period 2013-2019P. The market has witnessed significant growth owing to the presence of many independent laboratories. The intensity of competition among independent labs and clinical chains, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising elderly population and insurance penetration will improve the revenues from Diagnostic Labs in the country. The growing demand for routine tests and cost per test are the parameters that will affect the growth in the revenues of the Diagnostic Labs market.

Australia Clinical (Diagnostic and Pathology) Services Market Outlook to 2023 - By Radiology Tests (Ultrasound, CT Scan, Diagnostic Radiology, MRI, Nuclear Medicine Imaging and Others) and Pathology Tests (Chemical, Microbiology, Tissue Pathology, Haematology, Patient Episode Initiation, Immunology and Others)

In terms of revenue, the Australian diagnostic imaging market has registered a constant growth with positive CAGR in the last five years (FY'2012- FY'2018E). The diagnostic imaging market has witnessed an overall rise in bulk-billing rates in 2017. Key initiatives in the last 5 years included increasing the number of MBS-eligible MRI machines and improved "appropriate requesting" by health professionals to promote more efficient and effective use of diagnostic imaging services. There has been an overall improvement in patient access to MRI services but the "appropriate requesting" initiative was not substantively implemented.

