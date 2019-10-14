TGI Distri Commences TerraCares4Naija to Mark World Food Day, With Terra Cubes & Big Bull Rice

The United Nations has reported that more than one billion people are undernourished globally with undernutrition to blame for one-third of child mortality. This year, the World Food Day theme calls for action to make healthy and sustainable diets affordable and accessible to everyone.

Terra Seasoning Cubes, your trusted cooking partner, and Big Bull Rice, the locally produced premium quality parboiled Rice, are together taking up this initiative towards making a difference in the lives of deserving fellow Nigerians by providing Free nutritious food to the 1000+ people, every Saturday for 10 weeks.

Mr. Sunil Sawhney, Managing Director of TGI Distri Limited, said this Terra Cares4Naija initiative is way to reciprocate the overwhelming love and affection received by Terra Cubes & Big Bull Rice since inception, by doing our humble bit for over 10,000 Nigerians. "Our products are made by Nigerians, for Nigerians, in Nigeria and our watch words are: Food, Care and Love," Mr. Sawhney said.

Mr Govind Agarwal, Marketing Manager, TGI Distri Limited (Marketers of Terra Seasoning Cubes, Renew Starch amongst others), stated, "The Terra Cares4Naija initiative is true to the values which make Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a responsible business entity in Nigeria. Through the Terra Cares4Naija initiative, we aim to put beautiful smiles on the faces of over ten thousand fellow Nigerians."

"On October 16, to be celebrated globally as World Food Day, TGI Distri is commencing with this initiative to increase access to quality food by feeding tasty and nutritious meals free of cost, to more than a thousand people every Saturday for next ten weeks across different parts of Lagos state. Some of the communities to be visited are Agege, Ikorodu, Yaba etc. However, it is not just about Free Food – The TGI Distri team, will spend time amongst the people and be amongst them," Mr. Agarwal said.

"We believe that a healthy population is an asset to a nation; hence we are at the fore in driving the conversation on the need to eat right and cook right - with Terra seasoning cubes & Big Bull Rice. Terra seasoning cubes are a source of Iodine, while Big Bull Rice is rich in Fibres and Vitamins. The importance of good nutrition in raising a healthy family cannot be overemphasized so we aim to lock in joy, smiles and good health in the lives of beloved Nigerians," Mr. Agarwal said.

"Terra Seasoning Cubes are a true cooking seasoning sensation allowing everybody to enjoy great taste. Terra Seasoning Cubes have particularly been designed to meet the palate requirements of all Nigerians especially in terms of aroma and flavor. It is available in two variants: Beef and Chicken, in sizes of single cubes of 4gm. They are also designed to preserve the aroma of meals during and after cooking. On the other hand, Big Bull Rice is sourced locally from the bountiful rice producing areas of Nigeria and processed at the state of the art rice milling plant at Kebbi, with the latest machinery to retain the natural goodness and rich taste. It is presently available in sizes ranging from 5kg to 50kg," he added.

TGI Distri Limited is one of the leading distributions, sales and Marketing companies in Nigeria. Presently, they market and distribute all products of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group companies such as Terra seasoning cubes, Renew Starch, Shine All Dish Washing Liquid, Shine All Scouring Powder and many other notable brands. TGI Distri is also the fulcrum and catalyst for Innovation and New Product Development for the TGI Group.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010134/Executives_TGI_Distri.jpg



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010135/Marketing_Manager_TGI_Distri.jpg

