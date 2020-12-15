TFS International Appoints New CFO

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TFS International is pleased to announce the appointment of René Holmen Pedersen as Chief Financial Officer. He will begin his employment on March 1, 2020 and will be based out of TFS global headquarters in Lund.

"We are excited to have Rene join TFS. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture and his impressive reputation for strategy, execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our finance operations," commented Bassem Saleh, CEO of TFS. "His skillset fits well with the existing finance organization and will complement our experienced management team as we continue to deliver our solutions."

René Holmen Pedersen joins with broad management experience in corporate and operational finance in the Pharma Industry, most recently as NNE (Novo Nordisk Engineering) A/S, Group CFO and Corporate Vice President for Finance, Legal & IT in a global engineering company of more than one thousand employees. In his previous role, René was directly responsible for accounting, reporting, budgets, treasury and tax management as well as global risk management and project controlling. He managed a new financial model to improve utilisation and customer profitability.

In the 20 years of professional experience, he has held a number of senior positions including Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Vice President of Corporate Controlling & Strategic Finance at Novo Nordisk. René graduated from the Copenhagen Business School with a degree in Business Administration in Financial & Management Accounting. He also holds an Executive MBA from the Copenhagen Business School/SIMI.

About TFS

TFS is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies throughout their entire clinical development journey. Bringing together nearly 700 professionals, we deliver tailored clinical research services in more than 40 countries. TFS supports customers with comprehensive solutions including full clinical development services, strategic resourcing and flexible resourcing. In partnership, we build solution-driven teams of experienced professionals working together for a healthier future. Our mission is to bring treatments to patients faster.

Detailed information about TFS, and its business offerings can be obtained through www.tfscro.com

