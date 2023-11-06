TFS HealthScience Becomes First CRO to Adopt Medidata Detect, Improving Data Sharing Efficiency and Product Development

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TFS HealthScience, a global contract research organization (CRO), announces its strategic investment in Medidata Detect, a comprehensive data surveillance and risk monitoring solution that improves data quality and promotes patient safety in clinical trials. TFS stands as the first CRO to adopt Medidata Detect technology for its clients.

Medidata Detect will help data managers and clinical operations teams to improve patient safety, data quality oversight, and risk management. By analyzing and harmonizing data from many sources in a single location and identifying patterns and discrepancies, this solution offers a complete view of clinical trials and drives efficient workflows – allowing TFS to better focus on patients and clients.

"In spearheading our adoption of Medidata Detect, we're not only reinforcing our commitment to data quality and patient safety, but we're also embracing a pivotal enhancement to our existing technology stack," said Michael Mendoza, TFS Executive Director of eClinical Technology and Biometrics. "Our partnership with Medidata now extends beyond the realms of Rave® EDC, CTMS, and eTMF, illustrating a significant step in our long-term strategy to advance clinical trial efficiency through innovation."



"We are thrilled to be the first CRO implementing Medidata's Detect platform, which addresses many data inefficiencies the industry experiences today," said TFS Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bassem Saleh. "Using a centralized data management system will enhance data quality, risk management, and decision-making, fast-tracking clinical trials for clients and the availability of drugs for patients."

Detect identifies and addresses both known and unexpected risks in trials, prompting corrective actions that prevent study delays and submission failures. As a cornerstone of the risk-based quality management approach to clinical development, this innovative solution streamlines data management by eliminating breakpoints and will expand TFS HealthScience's data access across platforms.

"At Medidata, we're collaborating with our 2,300+ global customers to accelerate clinical trials by developing new, scalable data experiences that improve quality, maximize efficiency, and better support patients," said Tom Doyle, Chief Technology Officer, Medidata. "Medidata Detect will give TFS HealthScience a competitive advantage with AI-driven insights and task automation that reduce the time to high-quality data and bring operational teams closer, eliminating redundancies and aligning processes across the organization."

This partnership solidifies TFS as a leading and innovative clinical research organization focused on accelerating safety review cycles and helping biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies bring life-changing products, therapies, and medications to market as quickly as possible. "This integration showcases our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology for clinical excellence. It's a testament to the proactive strides TFS is taking to grow technologically and further solidify our full partnership with Medidata," highlighted Mendoza.

CONTACT:

Media Contact

Emma Primon

emma.primon@tfscro.com

(919) 621.1048