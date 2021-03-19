STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank's annual report as well as the risk and capital adequacy report for 2020 have been published at www.tfbankgroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO och Head of Investor Relations, ir@tfbank.se, +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information in this press release is such that TF Bank AB (publ) is required to publish pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication on 19 March 2021 at 16:00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank-publishes-the-annual-report-2020,c3310679

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3310679/1389878.pdf Annual report 2020

SOURCE TF Bank AB (publ)