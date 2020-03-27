TF Bank Publishes the Annual Report 2019 and Decides to Withdraw the Dividend Proposal

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank's annual report as well as the risk and capital adequacy report for 2019 have been published at www.tfbankgroup.com.

Due to the communicated urge from Swedish FSA regarding dividends, the Board of Directors of TF Bank has, in connection with the presentation of the Annual report, decided to withdraw the dividend proposal of SEK 0.50 per share which was presented in the year-end report.

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46-(0)-70-626-95-33

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information in this press release is such that TF Bank AB (publ) is required to publish pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication on 27 March 2020 at 16.00 CET.

