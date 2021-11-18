TF Bank plans to issue Additional Tier 1 bonds

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB has mandated Carnegie Investment Bank AB as Bookrunner to evaluate the possibility to issue Additional Tier 1 bonds of SEK 100-150 million to optimise the capital structure and facilitate future growth. Investor meetings will be held on Tuesday 23 November 2021. The issue is expected to occur in the near future, subject to market conditions.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was provided for publication on November 18, 2021 at 08.00 CET.

