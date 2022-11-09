TF Bank: Monthly statistics October 2022

BORAS, Sweden , Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 13,938 million at the end of October. Compared to October 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 28 % in local currencies.

Month Oct-22 Oct-21 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 506 446 13 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 566 242 134 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 881 735 20 %

















Cumulative for the year Jan-Oct 22 Jan-Oct 21 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 4 957 3 886 28 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 4 207 1 917 119 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 7 115 5 096 40 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for October 2022 are preliminary.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Credit Cards and Ecommerce Solutions. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

