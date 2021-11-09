TF Bank: Monthly statistics October 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 10,186 million at the end of October. Compared to October 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 33 % in local currencies.

 Month

Oct-21

Oct-20

Change

Consumer Lending


  New lending, SEK million

446

339

32 %

Ecommerce Solutions


  Transaction volume*, SEK million

735

378

94 %

Credit Cards


  New lending, SEK million

242

122

98 %

 Cumulative for the year

Jan-Oct 21

Jan-Oct 20

Change

Consumer Lending


  New lending, SEK million

3 886

3 234

20 %

Ecommerce Solutions


  Transaction volume*, SEK million

5 096

2 793

82 %

Credit Cards


  New lending, SEK million

1 917

779

146 %

*The sum of all purchases that goes through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for October 2021 are preliminary.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

