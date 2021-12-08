TF Bank: Monthly statistics November 2021

News provided by

TF Bank AB (publ)

08 Dec, 2021, 07:50 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 10,652 million at the end of November. Compared to November 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 33 % in local currencies.

 Month

Nov-21

Nov-20

Change

Consumer Lending


  New lending, SEK million

474

369

28 %

Ecommerce Solutions


  Transaction volume*, SEK million

893

421

112 %

Credit Cards


  New lending, SEK million

276

142

94 %

 Cumulative for the year

Jan-Nov 21

Jan-Nov 20

Change

Consumer Lending


  New lending, SEK million

4 360

3 602

21 %

Ecommerce Solutions


  Transaction volume*, SEK million

5 989

3 214

86 %

Credit Cards


  New lending, SEK million

2 193

922

138 %

*The sum of all purchases that goes through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for November 2021 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on December 8, 2021 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank--monthly-statistics-november-2021,c3467480

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE TF Bank AB (publ)

Also from this source

TF Bank plans to issue Additional Tier 1 bonds...

TF Bank: Monthly statistics October 2021...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics