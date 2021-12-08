TF Bank: Monthly statistics November 2021
08 Dec, 2021, 07:50 GMT
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 10,652 million at the end of November. Compared to November 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 33 % in local currencies.
|
Month
|
Nov-21
|
Nov-20
|
Change
|
Consumer Lending
|
New lending, SEK million
|
474
|
369
|
28 %
|
Ecommerce Solutions
|
Transaction volume*, SEK million
|
893
|
421
|
112 %
|
Credit Cards
|
New lending, SEK million
|
276
|
142
|
94 %
|
Cumulative for the year
|
Jan-Nov 21
|
Jan-Nov 20
|
Change
|
Consumer Lending
|
New lending, SEK million
|
4 360
|
3 602
|
21 %
|
Ecommerce Solutions
|
Transaction volume*, SEK million
|
5 989
|
3 214
|
86 %
|
Credit Cards
|
New lending, SEK million
|
2 193
|
922
|
138 %
*The sum of all purchases that goes through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for November 2021 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33
The information was provided for publication on December 8, 2021 at 08.30 CET.
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
The following files are available for download:
