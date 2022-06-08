TF Bank: Monthly statistics May 2022

TF Bank AB (publ)

08 Jun, 2022, 07:51 BST

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 12,196 million at the end of May. Compared to May 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 30 % in local currencies.

 Month

May-22

May-21

Change

Consumer Lending


   New lending, SEK million

586

319

84 %

Ecommerce Solutions


   Transaction volume*, SEK million

809

612

32 %

Credit Cards


   New lending, SEK million

436

160

173 %

 Cumulative for the year

Jan-May 22

Jan-May 21

Change

Consumer Lending


   New lending, SEK million

2 346

1 711

37 %

Ecommerce Solutions


   Transaction volume*, SEK million

3 345

2 180

53 %

Credit Cards


   New lending, SEK million

1 585

728

118 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for May 2022 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on June 8, 2022 at 08.30 CEST.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

