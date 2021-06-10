TF Bank: Monthly statistics May 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 9,027 million at the end of May. Compared to May 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 32 % in local currencies.

Month

May-21

May-20

Change

Consumer Lending


   New lending, SEK million

319

218

46 %

Ecommerce Solutions


   Transaction volume*, SEK million

612

300

104 %

Credit Cards


   Number of active credit cards**

2 685

1 578

70 %

 

Cumulative for the year

Jan-May 21

Jan-May 20

Change

Consumer Lending


   New lending, SEK million

1 710

1 547

11 %

Ecommerce Solutions


   Transaction volume*, SEK million

2 180

1 314

66 %

Credit Cards


   Number of active credit cards***

59 158

26 127

126 %

* The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

**Monthly change of the number of active cards

***All issued cards at the last day of the period that are used regularly

All figures for May 2021 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on June 10, 2021 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

