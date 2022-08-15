TF Bank: Monthly statistics July 2022

TF Bank AB (publ)

15 Aug, 2022

BORÅS, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 12,636 million at the end of July. Compared to July 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.

 Month

Jul-22

Jul-21

Change

Consumer Lending


   New lending, SEK million

454

449

1 %

Ecommerce Solutions


   Transaction volume*, SEK million

654

490

33 %

Credit Cards


   New lending, SEK million

475

238

100 %




 Cumulative for the year

Jan-Jul 22

Jan-Jul 21

Change

Consumer Lending


   New lending, SEK million

3 314

2 518

32 %

Ecommerce Solutions


   Transaction volume*, SEK million

4 725

3 226

46 %

Credit Cards


   New lending, SEK million

2 540

1 139

123 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for July 2022 are preliminary.

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on August 15, 2022 at 08.30 CEST.

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

