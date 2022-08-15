TF Bank: Monthly statistics July 2022
15 Aug, 2022, 08:00 BST
BORÅS, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 12,636 million at the end of July. Compared to July 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.
Month
Jul-22
Jul-21
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
454
449
1 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
654
490
33 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
475
238
100 %
Cumulative for the year
Jan-Jul 22
Jan-Jul 21
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
3 314
2 518
32 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
4 725
3 226
46 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
2 540
1 139
123 %
*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for July 2022 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33
The information was provided for publication on August 15, 2022 at 08.30 CEST.
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
