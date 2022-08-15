BORÅS, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 12,636 million at the end of July. Compared to July 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.

Month Jul-22 Jul-21 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 454 449 1 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 654 490 33 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 475 238 100 %







Cumulative for the year Jan-Jul 22 Jan-Jul 21 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 3 314 2 518 32 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 4 725 3 226 46 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 2 540 1 139 123 % *The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for July 2022 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on August 15, 2022 at 08.30 CEST.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank--monthly-statistics-july-2022,c3613769

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3613769/1614461.pdf Press release PDF

SOURCE TF Bank AB (publ)