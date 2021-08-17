TF Bank: Monthly statistics July 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 9,323 million at the end of July. Compared to July 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.

 Month

Jul-21

Jul-20

Change

Consumer Lending


  New lending, SEK million

449

359

25 %

Ecommerce Solutions


  Transaction volume*, SEK million

490

264

86 %

Credit Cards


  New lending, SEK million

238

102

133 %

 

Cumulative for the year

Jan-Jul 21

Jan-Jul 20

Change

Consumer Lending


  New lending, SEK million

2 518

2 221

13 %

Ecommerce Solutions


  Transaction volume*, SEK million

3 227

1 874

72 %

Credit Cards


  New lending, SEK million

1 139

425

168 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for July 2021 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on August 17, 2021 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

