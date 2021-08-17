TF Bank: Monthly statistics July 2021
17 Aug, 2021, 07:59 BST
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 9,323 million at the end of July. Compared to July 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.
|
Month
|
Jul-21
|
Jul-20
|
Change
|
Consumer Lending
|
New lending, SEK million
|
449
|
359
|
25 %
|
Ecommerce Solutions
|
Transaction volume*, SEK million
|
490
|
264
|
86 %
|
Credit Cards
|
New lending, SEK million
|
238
|
102
|
133 %
|
Cumulative for the year
|
Jan-Jul 21
|
Jan-Jul 20
|
Change
|
Consumer Lending
|
New lending, SEK million
|
2 518
|
2 221
|
13 %
|
Ecommerce Solutions
|
Transaction volume*, SEK million
|
3 227
|
1 874
|
72 %
|
Credit Cards
|
New lending, SEK million
|
1 139
|
425
|
168 %
*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for July 2021 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33
The information was provided for publication on August 17, 2021 at 08.30 CET.
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
The following files are available for download:
