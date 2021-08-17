TF Bank: Monthly statistics July 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 9,323 million at the end of July. Compared to July 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.

Month Jul-21 Jul-20 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 449 359 25 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 490 264 86 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 238 102 133 %

Cumulative for the year Jan-Jul 21 Jan-Jul 20 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 2 518 2 221 13 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 3 227 1 874 72 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 1 139 425 168 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for July 2021 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on August 17, 2021 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

SOURCE TF Bank AB