TF Bank: Monthly statistics February 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 11,456 million at the end of February. Compared to February 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.

                                   

                                   

 Month

                                   

Feb-22

                                   

Feb-21

                                   

Change

                                               

                                   

Consumer Lending


                                   

  New lending, SEK million

 

453

 

325

 

39 %

 

                                   

Ecommerce Solutions


                                   

  Transaction volume*, SEK million

 

495

 

277

 

79 %

 

                                   

Credit Cards


                                   

  New lending, SEK million

 

263

 

129

 

104 %

 

                                   

                                   

 Cumulative for the year

                                   

Jan-Feb 22

                                   

Jan-Feb 21

                                   

Change

                                               

                                   

Consumer Lending


                                   

  New lending, SEK million

 

864

 

645

 

34 %

 

                                   

Ecommerce Solutions


                                   

  Transaction volume*, SEK million

 

1 083

 

570

 

90 %

 

                                   

Credit Cards


                                   

  New lending, SEK million

 

519

 

255

 

104 %

 

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for February 2022 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on March 9, 2022 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

