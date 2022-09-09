TF Bank: Monthly statistics August 2022
The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 13,300 million at the end of August. Compared to August 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 30 % in local currencies.
Month
Aug-22
Aug-21
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
612
445
38 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
676
518
31 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
566
277
104 %
Cumulative for the year
Jan-Aug 22
Jan-Aug 21
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
3 926
2 963
33 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
5 401
3 744
44 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
3 106
1 416
119 %
*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for August 2022 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33
The information was provided for publication on September 9, 2022 at 08.30 CET.
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
