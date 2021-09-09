TF Bank: Monthly statistics August 2021
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 9,689 million at the end of August. Compared to August 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 32 % in local currencies.
|
Month
|
Aug-21
|
Aug-20
|
Change
|
Consumer Lending
|
New lending, SEK million
|
445
|
315
|
41 %
|
Ecommerce Solutions
|
Transaction volume*, SEK million
|
518
|
250
|
107 %
|
Credit Cards
|
New lending, SEK million
|
277
|
121
|
129 %
|
Cumulative for the year
|
Jan-Aug 21
|
Jan-Aug 20
|
Change
|
Consumer Lending
|
New lending, SEK million
|
2 963
|
2 536
|
17 %
|
Ecommerce Solutions
|
Transaction volume*, SEK million
|
3 745
|
2 125
|
76 %
|
Credit Cards
|
New lending, SEK million
|
1 415
|
546
|
159 %
*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for August 2021 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
