STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 11,655 million at the end of April. Compared to April 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 29 % in local currencies.

Month Apr-22 Apr-21 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 431 350 23 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 739 585 26 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 312 147 112 %

Cumulative for the year Jan-Apr 22 Jan-Apr 21 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 1 760 1 392 26 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 2 536 1 568 62 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 1 149 568 102 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for April 2022 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel

CFO and Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on May 10, 2022 at 08.30 CEST.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank--monthly-statistics-april-2022,c3563668

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3563668/1577143.pdf Press release PDF

SOURCE TF Bank AB (publ)