TF Bank: Monthly statistics April 2022

TF Bank AB (publ)

10 May, 2022, 07:49 BST

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 11,655 million at the end of April. Compared to April 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 29 % in local currencies.

                                   

                                   

 Month

                                   

Apr-22

                                   

Apr-21

                                   

Change

                                               

                                   

Consumer Lending


                                   

  New lending, SEK million

 

431

 

350

 

23 %

 

                                   

Ecommerce Solutions


                                   

  Transaction volume*, SEK million

 

739

 

585

 

26 %

 

                                   

Credit Cards


                                   

  New lending, SEK million

 

312

 

147

 

112 %

 

                                   

                                   

 Cumulative for the year

                                   

Jan-Apr 22

                                   

Jan-Apr 21

                                   

Change

                                               

                                   

Consumer Lending


                                   

  New lending, SEK million

 

1 760

 

1 392

 

26 %

 

                                   

Ecommerce Solutions


                                   

  Transaction volume*, SEK million

 

2 536

 

1 568

 

62 %

 

                                   

Credit Cards


                                   

  New lending, SEK million

 

1 149

 

568

 

102 %

 

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for April 2022 are preliminary.

The information was provided for publication on May 10, 2022 at 08.30 CEST.

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

SOURCE TF Bank AB (publ)

