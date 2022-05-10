TF Bank: Monthly statistics April 2022
10 May, 2022, 07:49 BST
STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 11,655 million at the end of April. Compared to April 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 29 % in local currencies.
|
Month
|
Apr-22
|
Apr-21
|
Change
|
Consumer Lending
|
New lending, SEK million
|
431
|
350
|
23 %
|
Ecommerce Solutions
|
Transaction volume*, SEK million
|
739
|
585
|
26 %
|
Credit Cards
|
New lending, SEK million
|
312
|
147
|
112 %
|
Cumulative for the year
|
Jan-Apr 22
|
Jan-Apr 21
|
Change
|
Consumer Lending
|
New lending, SEK million
|
1 760
|
1 392
|
26 %
|
Ecommerce Solutions
|
Transaction volume*, SEK million
|
2 536
|
1 568
|
62 %
|
Credit Cards
|
New lending, SEK million
|
1 149
|
568
|
102 %
*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for April 2022 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel
CFO and Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 70 626 95 33
The information was provided for publication on May 10, 2022 at 08.30 CEST.
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
