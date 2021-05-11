TF Bank: Monthly statistics April 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 8,922 million at the end of April. Compared to April 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.

Month Apr-21 Apr-20 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 350 194 81 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 585 295 98 % Credit Cards





Number of active credit cards** 2 735 53 n/a

Cumulative for the year Jan-Apr 21 Jan-Apr 20 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 1 392 1 329 5% Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 1 568 1 013 55 % Credit Cards





Number of active credit cards*** 56 473 24 549 130 %

* The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

**Monthly change of the number of active cards

***All issued cards at the last day of the period that are used regularly

All figures for April 2021 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on May 11, 2021 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

SOURCE TF Bank AB (publ)