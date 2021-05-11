TF Bank: Monthly statistics April 2021
11 May, 2021, 07:50 BST
STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 8,922 million at the end of April. Compared to April 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.
|
Month
|
Apr-21
|
Apr-20
|
Change
|
Consumer Lending
|
New lending, SEK million
|
350
|
194
|
81 %
|
Ecommerce Solutions
|
Transaction volume*, SEK million
|
585
|
295
|
98 %
|
Credit Cards
|
Number of active credit cards**
|
2 735
|
53
|
n/a
|
Cumulative for the year
|
Jan-Apr 21
|
Jan-Apr 20
|
Change
|
Consumer Lending
|
New lending, SEK million
|
1 392
|
1 329
|
5%
|
Ecommerce Solutions
|
Transaction volume*, SEK million
|
1 568
|
1 013
|
55 %
|
Credit Cards
|
Number of active credit cards***
|
56 473
|
24 549
|
130 %
* The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions
**Monthly change of the number of active cards
***All issued cards at the last day of the period that are used regularly
All figures for April 2021 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33
The information was provided for publication on May 11, 2021 at 08.30 CET.
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
