TF Bank Appoints Nomination Committee Ahead of 2020 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB today announces the composition of the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2020 Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Thursday, 7 May 2020. The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals to be submitted to the 2020 AGM regarding Chairman for the General Meeting, Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board and auditors as well as Board and auditor fees and fees for Committee work.

According to the guidelines for appointment of a Nomination Committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting in 2019, the largest shareholders in terms of voting power who wish to participate in the Nomination Committee will have the right to appoint one member each. The member representing the largest shareholder should be appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee. The members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed on the basis of the ownership structure as at 31 August 2019 and comprise the following members:

Paul Källenius, representing TFB Holding AB

Erik Selin, representing Erik Selin Fastigheter AB

Jonas Weil, representing Merizole Holding LTD

Mari Thjømøe, Chairman of the Board of TF Bank AB

Paul Källenius has been appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2020 Annual General Meeting can do so by sending an e-mail to ir@tfbank.se or letter to: TF Bank Group AB (publ), Att: Valberedningen, Norrlandsgatan 7, 111 43 Stockholm, February 14, 2020 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Carlsson, CEO mattias.carlsson@tfbank.se

The information was provided for publication on 25 October 2019 at 10.00 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities for more than 2 million consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. In its Ecommerce Solutions segment, TF Bank offer next-generation payment and checkout solutions for online retailers in the Nordics, Estonia and Poland, and also credit cards in Norway and Germany. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

