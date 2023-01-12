TF Bank AB (publ): Upcoming change of CEO

BORAS, Sweden, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than fifteen years as CEO and following the completion of a number of key strategic milestones, Mattias Carlsson has discussed his role with the board of directors for a period of time, and they have thereafter agreed that he should leave his position as CEO during 2023. The board of directors has appointed Joakim Jansson as the new CEO of TF Bank starting in August 2023 at the latest. Joakim Jansson joins from Swedbank AB, where he has been head of Group Payments, Lending & Cards. Mattias Carlsson will remain with the company as Senior Business Advisor.

Joakim Jansson holds a BSc and a PhD in Economics from Uppsala University. He has more than fifteen years of experience from various positions both with Swedbank, where he inter alia has been head of Group Payments, Lending & Cards, and with Handelsbanken, where he inter alia has been CIO and head of the international banking business, the insurance business and business support within Investment Banking, Asset Management and Corporate Banking. Joakim Jansson also has experience from the Swedish Premium Pension Authority and from the Swedish Department of Finance.

John Brehmer, the chairman of the board of directors of TF Bank comments:

"I am delighted with the appointment of Joakim as Mattias' successor. Joakim brings extensive and broad experience from banking. His expertise and leadership skills contribute to TF Bank's future development.

Under Mattias' leadership, TF Bank has had a fantastic development, with consistent growth both operating income and profitability. The company has strengthened its offering and position to become a leading niche bank. Mattias has led TF Bank from a private company to a strong and growing public company."

Mattias Carlsson, TF Bank's CEO comments:

"I am very proud of TF Bank's growth journey. It has been a joy to lead a company with so much potential and to work with an incredible team that has helped TF Bank reach so much success over the years. It is now with confidence I shortly hand over the baton to Joakim, who brings broad experience and a fresh perspective on how we going forward further can strengthen TF Bank's position. I am also happy to transition into a role as Senior Business Advisor."

Joakim Jansson, TF Bank's incoming CEO comments:

"I am delighted by the opportunity to enter into the role as CEO of TF Bank. The company operates in an exciting part of the banking sector and has continuously delivered good results and solid growth for many years. My background and experience will enable me to contribute to TF Bank's further expansion and success. I am excited to start working with TF Bank's management and employees - we are going to create great results ogether."

