TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the Presentation of the Year-end Report for 2019

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its year-end report for 2019, Thursday 6 February 2020, at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a telephone conference at 08.15 CET.

Agenda (CET)



07.00 - Year-end report published

08.15 - Telephone conference with CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation.



To follow the telephone conference on-line go to www.tfbankgroup.com . To participate in the telephone conference, please call in using the relevant number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:



SE: +46 (0)8-5664-2704

UK: +44 (0)33-3300-9262

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70-626-95-33

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities for more than 2 million consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. In its Ecommerce Solutions segment, TF Bank offer next-generation payment and checkout solutions for online retailers in the Nordics, Estonia and Poland, and also credit cards in Norway and Germany. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

