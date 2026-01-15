TetraScience Appoints Matt Studney as Chief Customer Officer, Signaling Industry Shift Toward Platform-Based Scientific AI

24-Year Merck Veteran and Former SVP of R&D IT Joins TetraScience to Help Industrialize Scientific Data and AI Across Biopharma

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, the Scientific Data and AI company, today announced the appointment of Matt Studney as Chief Customer Officer. Studney is a seasoned business, R&D, and technology leader with more than two decades of experience operating at the intersection of science, data, and engineering.

Most recently, Studney served as Senior Vice President of R&D IT and Key Partnerships at Merck, where he led large-scale modernization of scientific, laboratory, and development platforms and helped scale data, cloud, and AI capabilities across the full R&D continuum. His work enabled faster scientific decision-making, improved reproducibility, and more resilient digital foundations for over 18,000 scientists and researchers worldwide.

Studney's decision to join TetraScience reflects a broader inflection point in the biopharma industry. As scientific complexity accelerates and AI becomes central to competitive advantage, platform-based approaches to scientific data and AI are increasingly replacing bespoke, project-driven solutions across discovery, development and manufacturing.

"Matt has lived firsthand the limits of artisanal approaches to scientific data and AI," said Patrick Grady, Co-Founder and CEO of TetraScience. "His move to TetraScience signals that the center of gravity is shifting—from bespoke internal efforts toward shared platforms purpose-built to make scientific intelligence durable, cumulative, and scalable."

"Matt is a world-class operational leader with unparalleled credibility and relationships within the pharmaceutical industry, and his appointment represents a safe and trusted choice for pharmaceutical companies looking to partner with TetraScience on their scientific data and AI transformation journeys," added Grady.

At Merck, Studney designed, established and governed strategic partnerships with AWS, Accenture, Veeva, NVIDIA, BCG X, and QuantumBlack, while overseeing modernization across lab, clinical, and manufacturing technologies. His initiatives helped reduce discovery cycle times by 33%, accelerate regulatory submissions by up to four weeks, and deliver more than $100 million in savings within the first six months of a multi-year optimization program.

"Over the course of my career in one of the world's most complex pharmaceutical organizations, I've seen firsthand what works—and what breaks—when you try to scale scientific intelligence inside global pharma," said Studney. "The AI era makes clear that true transformation now requires a fundamentally new architectural foundation. Scientific intelligence cannot scale on fragmented data or bespoke workflows. TetraScience has built the platform needed to industrialize scientific data and make learning cumulative across the enterprise. Patrick's long-standing vision for Scientific AI, combined with the company's deep technical and scientific capabilities, makes clear that TetraScience is the natural steward of this next phase of the industry."

Studney is a recognized industry voice across global technology and biopharma leadership forums, advising organizations on AI enablement, platform strategy, and partnership governance. At TetraScience, he will partner closely with biopharma customers to help them move beyond project-by-project modernization toward a shared scientific data and AI platform, working side-by-side through the organizational and operational change this transition requires. Through TetraScience's Sciborg model, his mandate is to translate platform architecture into durable adoption and measurable scientific, operational, and economic outcomes across discovery, development, and manufacturing.

TetraScience is the Scientific Data and AI Company building Tetra OS, the operating system for scientific intelligence. Tetra OS integrates the Scientific Data Foundry, Scientific Use Case Factory, Tetra AI, and Sciborgs into a single, AI-native platform. Together, these capabilities turn fragmented scientific data and workflows into governed, reusable, and compounding intelligence across discovery, development, and manufacturing. TetraScience is trusted by leading biopharma organizations and ecosystem partners including NVIDIA, Databricks, Snowflake, Google, and Microsoft. For more information, visit tetrascience.com.

