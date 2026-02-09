Tetragon Partners Requests Kolibri Global Energy's Board to Strengthen Operational Oversight and Execution by Nominating Three Identified Independent Directors

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon Partners UK LLP, the controller of a significant shareholding in Kolibri Global Energy Inc., today announced that it has requested that the board of directors of Kolibri consider the nomination of three highly qualified, independent nominees—Glen Brown, Lee Canaan, and Murray Grigg—for election to the Board at the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders and certain other Board and governance related proposals, including setting the number of members of the Board at five, that support this objective. Tetragon is proposing that Wolf Regener and David Neuhauser remain on the Board.

Tetragon's proposal is focused on aligning the Board's skill set with Kolibri's most pressing value drivers—especially operational execution in shale development. Tetragon believes Kolibri's high–quality asset base can deliver substantially greater long–term value with stronger, more consistent execution, improved capital efficiency, and enhanced oversight of drilling, completions, spacing, and inter–well communication risks.

Biographies:

Lee Canaan is the founder and portfolio manager of Braeburn Capital Partners, LLC (a private investment management firm). Ms. Canaan has over 35 years of oil and gas and investment management experience, starting her career as an Exploration Geophysicist at Amoco Production Company, then ARCO, and AIM/Invesco. Ms. Canaan currently serves as a director on the board of directors of EQT Corporation, Aethon Energy and previously served on the board of directors of PHX Minerals Inc.

Murray Grigg is the founder and CEO of Americans Unconventional Petroleum Consulting LLC and Kerogen Exploration LLC. Mr. Grigg served as an Engineering Advisor at Fletcher Petroleum Corp from June 2024 to March 2026. Mr. Grigg has exceptional technical expertise and management track records specific to the exploration and development of hydrocarbons from shale oil reservoirs.

The prospective nominees bring complementary expertise across shale exploration and development, completion optimization, capital markets and public–company governance. Collectively, they offer more than a century of relevant experience, including SCOOP/STACK basin leadership, audit committee and capital allocation oversight.

Tetragon submitted its proposal to the Board well in advance of the 2026 annual general meeting in order to provide the Board with sufficient time to review the proposal and, provided the Board confirms the nomination of the prospective nominees, sufficient lead time to onboard them so that they can contribute immediately after their election. To achieve this, Tetragon has requested that the Board confirm its agreement with Tetragon's proposal within a specified timeframe. As Kolibri has not yet announced a meeting date for the 2026 annual general meeting, the company's Advance Notice Policy does not apply to the proposal. If the Board determines not to nominate the prospective nominees, Tetragon intends to take steps available to it to ensure that the Board is composed of people with experience and skills required to lead the Company, including by nominating prospective directors under the Company's Advance Notice Policy.

About Tetragon Partners

Tetragon Partners is the diversified alternative asset management platform of Tetragon Financial Group Limited.

Additional Information:

The information contained in this press release does not and is not meant to constitute a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable securities laws. No record or meeting date has been set for the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders and shareholders are not being asked to execute a proxy in favour of any resolution that may be considered at the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders.