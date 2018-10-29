Tetra Pak to Offer New Levels of Customisation and Flexibility With Digital Printing Technology

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

A first for the beverage carton industry, this investment taps the power of digital on-package printing to offer new possibilities for beverage brands

Tetra Pak is to become the first company in the food and beverage carton industry to offer full-colour digital printing on its carton packages, working in collaboration with Koenig & Bauer, a global leader in the field.

The digital printing technology will simplify the complexity of design handling, reducing time from design to print and opening up new opportunities for flexibility in order placement and product customisation. Beverage brands can take advantage of added benefits like dynamic on-package printing and the ability to include a variety of designs within the same order.

Charles Brand, Executive Vice President, Product Management & Commercial Operations at Tetra Pak said, "We are committed to helping our customers explore new avenues with a truly 'smart' package, supporting their need for product customisation, smaller batch sizes, greater traceability and the ability to interact with the consumer. Our investment in this digital printer demonstrates our commitment to support customers with future-proof technologies as the digital revolution transforms the way we all do business."

The full-width digital printer is currently being built by Koenig & Bauer and will be installed at Tetra Pak's converting plant at Denton, Texas. Field testing of the new, digitally-printed carton packages is expected to begin in early 2020 with North American customers.

Carmen Becker, President and CEO of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada, said, "Brands continue to look for opportunities to deliver greater customisation and personalisation of their products. We're thrilled to offer our customers new and innovative ways to engage with consumers, all while increasing flexibility in the design and order process."

Christoph Müller, Member of the Board of Koenig & Bauer said, "We are absolutely delighted that Tetra Pak has decided in favour of our digital printer. Collaboration between our companies is on an extremely constructive and trusting basis. I am sure that, together, we will significantly change the market for the benefit of Tetra Pak customers."

ABOUT TETRA PAK

Tetra Pak is the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With over 24,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business. Our motto, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD™," reflects our vision to make food safe and available, everywhere.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at http://www.tetrapak.com

ABOUT KOENIG & BAUER

Koenig & Bauer is the world's second-largest printing press manufacturer with the broadest product range in the industry. For 200 years, the company has been supporting printers with innovative technology, tailor-made processes and a wide array of services. The portfolio ranges from banknotes, via board, film, metal and glass packaging, through to book, display, coding, magazine, advertising, corrugated and newspaper printing. Sheetfed and webfed offset and flexo printing, waterless offset, intaglio, simultaneous perfecting and screen printing or digital inkjet - Koenig & Bauer is at home in virtually all printing processes and is the market leader in many of them. In the financial year 2017, the approximately 5,600 highly qualified employees worldwide generated annual sales of more than EUR 1.2 billion.

More information about Keonig & Bauer is available at http://www.koenig-bauer.com

