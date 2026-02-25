Tether Invests in Whop, World's Largest Internet Market, to Power Stablecoin Payments for the Next Generation of the Internet Economy

Whop to integrate Tether's wallet infrastructure, WDK, bringing stablecoin payments to millions of users worldwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tether Investments announced today a strategic investment in Whop.com , the world's largest internet market where people can create, connect, and transact in one place. For Tether, this alignment reflects a continued focus on extending stablecoin infrastructure into real economic activity and empowering people at scale. Connecting with Whop's global network enables faster, more efficient dollar settlement for millions of creators and users, who will have the option to choose between USD₮ and USA₮ especially in markets where existing payment systems introduce unnecessary friction and cost.

In addition to Tether's investment in the platform's growth, Whop will utilize Tether's Wallet Development Kit (WDK) to offer creators and users faster, more efficient global payments while allowing them to retain direct control over their funds, removing many of the frictions associated with traditional payment infrastructure. The framework enables seamless on-chain settlement and supports Whop's vision of creating a more flexible, internet-native economy where value moves as easily as digital content. The integration of WDK further positions Whop as a new self-custodial digital wallet for its community, powering features like lending and borrowing through modern DeFi primitives.

"Stablecoins and wallets become most powerful when they are embedded directly into people's lives, supporting their businesses, activities, families and individual stories," said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. "Our investment in Whop proudly reflects Tether's focus on supporting real economic activity by providing efficient digital dollar and wallet infrastructure that can scale to billions of people, across every continent. By integrating Tether's Wallet Development Kit, WDK, Whop can offer users faster global payments and more reliable financial tools, driving growth, individual, family and community self-sufficiency and financial inclusion. Whop is the future of the Internet Markets."

The platform currently supports more than 18.4 million users, with participants earning approximately $3 billion annually. Growth continues to accelerate, with gross transaction volume increasing roughly 25% month over month, reflecting strong global demand for efficient payment infrastructure. With Tether's investment and stablecoin technology, Whop is positioned to further scale this momentum by enabling seamless digital dollar settlement for a rapidly expanding international base of creators and entrepreneurs.

This latest funding round will support aggressive international expansion across LATAM, Europe, and APAC, while helping build new financial infrastructure for an already global user base and introducing advanced AI tools designed to enable agentic income opportunities for the next generation of internet entrepreneurs.

"With Tether's investment, we're accelerating our vision to build the world's largest internet market - where anyone in the world can create, connect, and get paid instantly," said Steven Schwartz, CEO & Co-Founder of Whop. "The next generation of business on the internet is global from day one, and payments need to move as freely as the internet itself. This partnership strengthens the financial backbone of our platform, aligning our infrastructure with a future where people can operate across the globe and build sustainable income - regardless of where they live or what currency they use."

Together, Tether and Whop aim to expand access to stablecoin-powered payments by connecting Whop's platform with Tether's broader ecosystem reach, which today stands at more than 530 million users globally and offering unparalleled liquidity with more than 180 billion dollars of issued digital dollars. By leveraging Tether's technology and global distribution, the collaboration is designed to onboard new users at scale while enabling faster, more efficient payment experiences across a growing international network.

About Tether Investments

Tether Investments is the independent investment arm of Tether, the largest company in the digital assets industry. Based in El Salvador, the firm deploys capital from Tether's profits and excess reserves across a wide range of sectors where technology, infrastructure, and real-world utility intersect.

Its portfolio includes investments in artificial intelligence, financial services, energy, biotechnology, education, and digital media, as well as strategic stakes in industries such as commodities, remittances, and sports and entertainment. Tether Investments supports ventures with long-term potential to improve access, efficiency, and resilience in both emerging and developed markets. Its work supports Tether Group's broader mission to strengthen decentralized systems, promote infrastructure resilience, and expand real-world access to open, transparent technologies.

About WDK by Tether

WDK by Tether is an open-source Wallet Development Kit designed to simplify and accelerate the creation of hyper-secure, self-custodial wallets. Built to support Bitcoin, Lightning, USD₮, XAU₮, and USA₮, WDK by Tether offers modular, ecosystem-agnostic infrastructure that can be extended to support any blockchain or digital asset.

With built-in USDt0 technology, DeFi primitives, and cross-chain interoperability, WDK empowers developers, institutions, and even sovereign nations to build independent, white-label wallets without reliance on centralized providers. It provides the foundation for a future where humans, connected devices, and AI agents can securely hold and exchange value across open networks.

WDK by Tether is available for free, with no fees or restrictions, at https://wallet.tether.io

About Whop

Whop is a financial technology company on a mission to provide the world with sustainable income. Our vision is to create the world's largest internet market, where people can create, connect, and transact all from a single platform. Whop enables individuals and businesses to accept payments, launch ventures, and engage with others across the network. Today, Whop facilitates over $3 billion in annual payouts to people in 144 countries. For more information, visit whop.com .

