Tether and The City of Lugano Announce 1 Bitcoin prize for Plan B Forum Ticket Holders

LUGANO, Switzerland, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tether Operations Limited ("Tether"), the company operating the blockchain-enabled platform tether.to that powers the largest stablecoin by market capitalization of over US $67 billion, and the City of Lugano have announced that they will be giving away 1 Bitcoin to Plan B Forum ticket holders at the upcoming conference. Slated to take place from 28-29 October 2022, three lucky ticket holders at the Forum will have the opportunity to win up to 1 Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain ballot prize.

"We are excited to introduce yet another way for attendees to experience the power and potential of Bitcoin while creating an engaging moment during the conference," said Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether. "By giving away one Bitcoin we hope to inspire more people to join the digital economy. Introduction and education are key pillars of participation and we believe that we can be a catalyst for the long term and mainstream adoption for cryptocurrency."

Bitcoin blocks generated after noon CEST on the 29th October will be used to select the three winners. Only ticket holders that check in to the Plan B Forum will be eligible to receive their share of the Bitcoin ballot prize. The prize will be split as follows; two all-access/cyberpunk ticket holders are eligible to win 0.4 BTC each while the remaining 0.2 BTC will go to one general/student ticket holder.

The Forum promises to bring together the foremost thought leaders and creators from the world of digital finance to discuss how Bitcoin is disrupting the world on a social and economical level through four different tracks: governmental, corporate, individual, and technological. It will promote deep conversation around freedom of communication and finance delving into topics including the disintermediation of finance, accessibility of financial services, unbanked persons, and regulation.

Speakers at the forum will include some of the most influential global leaders such as Milena Mayorga, ambassador of El Salvador to the United States, Fadi Elsalameen, Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, and Farida Bemba Nabourema, human rights activist and founder of the "Faure Must Go" movement in Togo, to discuss the true impact and potential of decentralized technologies.

Other speakers to look forward to include Stella Assange, wife of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Nick Szabo, Cypherpunk and Computer Scientist and Max Keiser, founder of El Zonte Capital to name a few. For the full speaker list, click here .

To purchase tickets to the events please visit https://planb.lugano.ch/planb-forum/

About Tether

Tether is the preeminent stablecoin and a pioneer for financial freedom and innovation. Created in October 2014, Tether has grown to become the most traded cryptocurrency, surpassing that of all rival offerings combined. Tether is disrupting the legacy financial system by offering a more modern approach to money By introducing fiat currency-digital cash to bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni, Tron, Algorand, and Solana blockchains, as well as smart contract platform, Avalanche, Tether makes a significant contribution to a more connected ecosystem. Tether combines digital currency benefits, such as instant global transactions, with traditional currency benefits, such as price stability. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Tether is a fast and low-cost way to transact with money.

About the City of Lugano

Lugano is the economic capital of Southern Switzerland, strategically located between the metropolitan areas of Milan and Zurich. Set in an exceptional natural context and landscape, Lugano is the ideal place for living and working. The city hosts an important financial center and vibrant pharmaceutical, commodity trading, and fashion hubs and remains a sought-after tourist destination. A university town since 1996, Lugano is home to world-class research institutes and infrastructure, including the Dalle Molle Institute for Artificial Intelligence (IDSIA) and the Swiss National Supercomputing Center (CSCS). Among the safest cities in the Country, Lugano offers business-friendly legislation, great infrastructure, and political stability typical of Switzerland, combined with a Mediterranean flair.

About Plan B

Lugano's Plan B is a joint initiative between the City of Lugano and Tether to accelerate the use of and leverage bitcoin technology as the foundation to transform the city's financial infrastructure.

The plan will scale blockchain and Bitcoin throughout the city to positively impact all facets of daily life for the residents of Lugano. From small transactions with local merchants to larger efforts – such as paying annual taxes – blockchain will serve as the foundation for the city's financial exchanges.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905010/image_1.jpg

SOURCE Tether Operations Limited