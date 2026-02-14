TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest) Unveils 2025 Partner of the Year Award Winners

The annual partner awards celebrate the strategic excellence of industry partners and individual visionaries transforming quality engineering.

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, India, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TestMu AI (formerly known as LambdaTest), the world's first full-stack Agentic Quality Engineering platform, today announced the winners of its 2025 Partner of the Year Awards . TestMu AI continues to lead the industry shift toward fully agentic quality engineering, recognizing the exceptional contributions of global partners and individual visionaries who have demonstrated excellence in driving quality engineering.

These partners play a critical role in the TestMu AI ecosystem, enabling global teams to move at the speed of thought while maintaining the reliability required for the next generation of AI-native applications.

Sudhir Joshi, VP of Channels and Alliances, TestMu AI, said, "Our partners are at the heart of our success, and we deeply value their role in helping customers navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of quality engineering. Because of their commitment to excellence, we want to recognize the incredible work that they have done in driving innovation and customer success alongside us. The TestMu AI Partner Awards 2025 celebrates more than just a collaboration; it recognizes the groundbreaking impact we've achieved together in reshaping quality engineering in the AI era."

The 2025 award categories and winners include:

Global Partner of the Year: Infosys

Infosys Technology Partner of the Year Award: AWS

AWS Global Tech Innovation Award : Microsoft

: Microsoft Ecosystem Partner Award: AccelQ

AccelQ Partner of the Year, Americas: UST Global

UST Global Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas: Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies Partner of the Year, Europe: Accenture

Accenture Reseller of the Year, Europe: QBS Software

QBS Software Emerging Reseller of the Year, Europe: Adept Technologies B.V.

Adept Technologies B.V. Partner of the Year, Middle East & Africa: Maveric Systems Limited

Maveric Systems Limited Partner of the Year, India: QualityKiosk Technologies

QualityKiosk Technologies Emerging Reseller of the Year, India: SoftwareOne

SoftwareOne Reseller of the Year, Latin America: OSB Software

OSB Software Emerging Partner of the Year, Latin America: PrimeUp

PrimeUp Emerging Partner of the Year, South East Asia: bneXt

bneXt Quality Engineering Team Excellence Award: Wipro

Individual Excellence Awards: TestMu AI is honored to celebrate the individual leaders who are shaping the future of the quality engineering:

Partner Visionary Award: Anish Behanan, Global Head of Test Engineering Services - Financial Services, Capgemini

Anish Behanan, Global Head of Test Engineering Services - Financial Services, Capgemini Pioneer Technology Leader Award: Antony Kaplan, Head of Quality Engineering, Accenture UK & Ireland

Antony Kaplan, Head of Quality Engineering, Accenture UK & Ireland Industry Leader Excellence Award: Bhagi Devalaraju, Associate Vice President, Infosys

Bhagi Devalaraju, Associate Vice President, Infosys QE Technology Visionary Leader Award: Dror Avrilingi, Amdocs Studios CTO & Head of Quality Engineering Studios, Amdocs

Dror Avrilingi, Amdocs Studios CTO & Head of Quality Engineering Studios, Amdocs Digital Trailblazer Leader Award: Faizan Khan, Sr. General Manager, QE Transformation, ITC Infotech

Faizan Khan, Sr. General Manager, QE Transformation, ITC Infotech Technology Trailblazer Award: Harish Saidu, Principal Technology Architect, Infosys

Harish Saidu, Principal Technology Architect, Infosys Distinguished Digital Leader Award: Kaushik Chakraborty, Global Head of Digital Engineering and Assurance, LTIMindtree

Kaushik Chakraborty, Global Head of Digital Engineering and Assurance, LTIMindtree Quality Engineering Catalyst Award: Mhahesh Muraleedhara, Head of Quality Engineering, North America, Zensar Technologies

Mhahesh Muraleedhara, Head of Quality Engineering, North America, Zensar Technologies Excellence in Quality Engineering Award: Mobin Thomas, Head of Quality Engineering, UST Global

Mobin Thomas, Head of Quality Engineering, UST Global Growth Accelerator Award: Mohan Krishna Balakrishnan, Associate Vice President and Account Partner, Maveric Systems Limited

Mohan Krishna Balakrishnan, Associate Vice President and Account Partner, Maveric Systems Limited CXO Whisperer in Quality Engineering: Pradeepkumar Govindasamy, Co-Founder, President, and CEO, QualiZeal

Pradeepkumar Govindasamy, Co-Founder, President, and CEO, QualiZeal Innovation Leader Award: Richa Agrawal, Global Head of Quality Assurance, GlobalLogic

Richa Agrawal, Global Head of Quality Assurance, GlobalLogic QE Transformation Leader Award: Subba Lakshmi Ramaswamy, Managing Director, Accenture

For more information, visit: https://www.testmuai.com/partners/partner-awards-2025/

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a Full-Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality. AI-native by design, the platform enables testing of web, mobile, and enterprise applications at any scale across real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.

For more details: https://www.testmuai.com

Contact Information: press@testmu.ai



