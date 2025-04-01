Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market worth $282.76 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is expected to grow from USD 239.48 billion in 2025 to USD 282.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is expanding rapidly due to business requirements for enhanced oversight combined with quality control measures to avoid risks while fulfilling regulatory requirements. The combination of AI inspections, IoT platforms, and blockchain certification enables organizations to achieve high-precision operational effectiveness.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 239.48 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 282.76 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By service type, sourcing type, application, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Disrupted Supply Chains Due to Geopolitical Tensions Key Market Opportunities Emphasis on achieving net-zero emissions Key Market Drivers Rising Demand for High-Quality, Safe, and Reliable Products in Developing Countries

Industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and energy drive adoption due to strict regulations. The scalability features, together with real-time data capabilities and automatic compliance management, define cloud-based TIC solutions. Predictive analytics, together with remote auditing, helps businesses control quality as they reduce their expenses. Industry concentration on data-based decision-making alongside security measures creates long-term positive prospects for the Test and Measurement instrument market growth.

The in-house segment is expected to account for the largest share of the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market during the forecast period.

In-house sources remain the primary segment in the TIC market since large corporations prioritize maintaining control over quality assurance procedures as well as compliance and intellectual property protection. Evaluation mechanisms within aerospace and defense sectors, along with automotive and healthcare businesses, perform facility testing that enables real-time feedback and quick alterations. When testing takes place internally, organizations benefit from specific testing treatments that produce consistent results and maintain testing confidentiality while performing research and development in heavy sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and semiconductors. Specific nuclear power and defense regulations drive organizations to conduct internal inspections for security and safety purposes. This category dominates due to its well-developed in-house laboratories and expertise which attracts industries maintaining high compliance risks even though outsourcing is trending in the market.

Medical & life sciences application of testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market expected to grow with the highest CAGR.

The medical and life sciences sector is leading growth in the global TIC industry, driven by the increasing complexity of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Stricter regulations, like FDA guidelines and the EU MDR, are pushing the need for thorough testing and certification. Gene therapy and personalized medicine are some of the biotechnology developments requiring TIC services for safety and compliance. Increasing AI-driven diagnostics, digital health, and connected devices create demand for cybersecurity testing. Global supply chains and increasing quality regulations propel growth further. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America increase regulations, creating demand for end-to-end TIC solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, TIC markets are growing rapidly due to new standards, modern tools, and business sector development. To meet international quality controls, China, India, and Japan have enforced tougher pharmaceutical, food safety, and automotive standards. Stricter environmental laws, like China's Carbon Neutrality 2060 target and India's ESG push, boost TIC demand. Also, it is now mandatory in China to provide advanced TIC services to customers who wish to carry out battery testing or cybersecurity testing on electric vehicles. Semiconductor plant development in Taiwan and South Korea increases their need for quality control services. Because of the increased cybersecurity threats associated with Industry 4.0, RCEP pushes for stricter standards that keep Testing and Inspection Companies in demand.

Major companies operating in the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) companies include SGS SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), TÜV SÜD (Germany), and TÜV Rheinland (Germany).

