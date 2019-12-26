Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% - Exclusive Report by Mordor Intelligence

Testing represents the industrial activities which ensure that manufactured products, individual components, and multicomponent systems are adequate for their intended purposes. Inspection and testing are the operational parts of quality control, which is the most crucial factor in the survival of any manufacturing company. Quality control directly supports the other elements of cost, productivity, on-time delivery, and market share. Therefore, all quality standards needed to produce the components of a product and perform its assembly must be specified in a manner such that customers' expectations are met.

Download a Free Sample of our report on the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market.

Highlights of the Market:

Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) plays a significant role to ensure the infrastructure, services, products are met with the standards and regulations pertaining to safety and quality. With inspection and testing at regular intervals across a few industries, such as oil and gas becoming mandatory, the TIC services are expected to grow in demand, irrespective of the industrial seasonality.

International imports and exports of products belonging to different industries apart from the high demand, food and medical products have increased significantly over the years. In fact, according to The World Bank Group, global exports has increased from USD 6.24 trillion in 1995 to USD 22.99 trillion in 2017. Food and beverages, consumer electronics, agriculture, and automotive (electrical vehicles) markets are expected to provide more scope for the TIC services.

in 1995 to in 2017. Food and beverages, consumer electronics, agriculture, and automotive (electrical vehicles) markets are expected to provide more scope for the TIC services. Various government regulations are making it mandatory for energy companies to adopt proper TIC methods. For instance, in India , the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) issued guidelines for conducting tests on power inverters for use in photovoltaic (PV) power systems and utility-interconnected PV inverters in 2017.

, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) issued guidelines for conducting tests on power inverters for use in photovoltaic (PV) power systems and utility-interconnected PV inverters in 2017. Further, the development of new nuclear plants, as well as renewable energy projects, the upgradation and expansion of existing ones globally, is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. Over the next four years, more than 67 nuclear reactors in the world are estimated to reach an age over 40 years and over 66 reactors to reach more than three decades of operational period.

Read full report on Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold major share owing to the emerging markets such as China , India , Japan , and South Korea which have become attractive, through the development of indigenous industries and subsequent acceleration in exports, the introduction of stringent standards, and rapid urbanization.

is anticipated to hold major share owing to the emerging markets such as , , , and which have become attractive, through the development of indigenous industries and subsequent acceleration in exports, the introduction of stringent standards, and rapid urbanization. Currently, China's industrial robot industry has formed five industrial clusters, namely the Beijing , Tianjin , Hebei region, the Northeast region, Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta of China , and the Central region.

industrial robot industry has formed five industrial clusters, namely the , , region, the Northeast region, Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta of , and the Central region. To steadily improve the product quality of robots, as well as to promote the healthy and orderly development of the industry, the Chinese government began to build a robotic testing, inspection, and certification system and encouraged to conduct testing, inspection, and certification activities in the form of alliances, in order to support the sustained, healthy, and orderly development of China's robot industry.

Know more about the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

Mordor Intelligence has segmented the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market on the basis of Service Type, Sourcing Type, End-User, and Geography:

Service Type

Testing Service



Inspection Service



Certification Service

Sourcing Type

In-house



Outsourced

End-User Vertical

Construction and Engineering



Chemicals



Energy and Commodities



Food and Healthcare



Transportation



Products and Retail



Industrial



Other End-User Verticals

Geography

North America



United States





Canada



Europe



United Kingdom





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World

Browse in-depth TOC of the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Report

Competitive Landscape

The testing, inspection and certification market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. However in terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on enterprise network equipment technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.

Know more Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence provides market intelligence and advisory services that empowers enterprises to shape their strategic decisions. With a strong team of in-house experts and a host of industry tie-ups, Mordor offers syndicated and custom market intelligence services that have helped more than 700 clients gain an edge over their competition. Mordor's expertise lies in niche analysis with a quick turnaround time, making it the preferred choice for startups as well as Fortune 500 organizations.

Media Contact:

Name: Sameeksha Bansal

Email: sameeksha@mordorintelligence.com

Phone: +1-617-765-2493

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1059545/Market_Geographical_Overview.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1059546/Certification_Market_Snapshot.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715894/MORDOR_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mordor Intelligence