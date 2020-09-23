Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Expected To Expand With 5.2% CAGR From 2020 To 2025, Owing To Increasing Awareness Regarding Food Safety | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market size is projected to reach USD 404.7 billion by 2025 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025, according to Million Insights. TIC services have been adopted rapidly across several industries due to strict government norms for testing, inspection, and certification. The market players are focusing on capturing several industries and sectors worldwide with various standards and legislations.

Due to growing presence of international players in developing regions, governments are supporting industry participants for regulating and maintaining the quality of several products & services from third party inspections services. Further, the development of economies, rising awareness regarding food safety, and environmental protections are other major factors expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing consumer concern related to health and safety issues for electronic products has enforced government to mandate some regulations and standards to the manufacturing industry.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "TIC Market" Report 2025.

Due to rapid globalization, supply chains are becoming very complex. Growing outsourcing and consumer exceptions for high-quality products has led to an increase in demand for TIC services. Therefore, organizations are striving to ensure that infrastructures, products and process as per government norms such as health & safety, reduce the risk of injury and accidents, environmental protection and social responsibility. This involves services such as inspection and testing of bulk carriers including grains, petroleum and livestock.

Asia Pacific region is expected to have steady growth over the forecast period due to increasing regulatory and economic factors. In this region, governments of several countries are implementing several development plans across various verticals such as agriculture, infrastructure, automotive, food, and manufacturing. TIC services are expected to reshape by integrating with several technologies like connected vehicles, connected devices, artificial intelligence, and mobile payment. Hence, the adoption of such technologies in these industries is expected to augment the regional TIC market growth over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Growing application of TIC services in infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing sectors is expected to open new market growth opportunities in the next few years.

Rise in application of testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) across several industries such as consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific , governments of developing countries are implementing different development plans. For example, Chinese government stated development of transportation solution to boost the transportation sector growth.

, governments of developing countries are implementing different development plans. For example, Chinese government stated development of transportation solution to boost the transportation sector growth. Major players are engaged in acquisition of start-ups to offer innovative products and expand their geographical presence.

Applus+; Intertek Group plc; Bureau Veritas SA; UL LLC; DNV GL; Eurofins Scientific; Element Materials Technology; SGS SA; TÜV NORD GROUP; ALS Limited; MISTRAS Group, Inc.; and DEKRA SE; TÜV Rheinland; and TÜV SÜD; are the prominent players operating in this market.

Browse 100 page research report with TOC on "Global Testing, Inspection And Certification Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-testing-inspection-certification-tic-market

Million Insights has segmented the global TIC market based on service type, sourcing type, application and region:

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Testing



Inspection



Certification

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Sourcing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

In-House



Outsourced

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Consumer Goods & Retail



Agriculture & Food



Chemicals



Infrastructure



Energy & Power



Education



Government



Manufacturing



Healthcare



Mining



Oil & Gas and Petroleum



Public Sector



Automotive



Aerospace & Defense



Supply Chain & Logistics



Others

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

Read the latest market research reports available with Million Insights:

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market - The global aluminum curtain wall market size was USD 31.9 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to witness 9.6% CAGR over the forecast duration, 2020 to 2027. Increasing focus on securing the wall outside in businesses premises is driving the product growth.

The global aluminum curtain wall market size was in 2019. It is anticipated to witness 9.6% CAGR over the forecast duration, 2020 to 2027. Increasing focus on securing the wall outside in businesses premises is driving the product growth. Dashboard Camera Market - The global dashboard camera market size was accounted for USD 2.8 billion in 2019. It is projected to witness a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. The increasing need to ensure vehicle safety and security coupled with the initiatives being undertaken by governing authorities for the promotion of these products is expected to propel the market growth.

The global dashboard camera market size was accounted for in 2019. It is projected to witness a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. The increasing need to ensure vehicle safety and security coupled with the initiatives being undertaken by governing authorities for the promotion of these products is expected to propel the market growth. Fuel Cell Market - The global fuel cell market size was USD 10.48 billion in 2019. The market is estimated to expand at 15.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for unconventional energy source is fueling the product demand. Further, increasing partnerships between private and public authorities are anticipated to supplement product demand.

The global fuel cell market size was in 2019. The market is estimated to expand at 15.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for unconventional energy source is fueling the product demand. Further, increasing partnerships between private and public authorities are anticipated to supplement product demand. Self-service Technology Market- The global self-service technology market size was accounted for USD 28.3 billion in 2019. Further, is estimated to expand at 6.7% CAGR over the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Technological advancements in the recent past such as wireless communication and remote management are attributing to the growth of the market.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights