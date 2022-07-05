Test Automation Market to Register 18.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2031, TMR Report

Significance of test automation for higher returns attract investments in advanced software and QA testing tools from leading IT firms

Expansion of advanced technologies such as AI and ML to foster test automation to evaluate advanced technological applications

WILMINGTON, Del., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMR estimates the test automation market to be valued at US$ 125.9 Billion by the end of 2031. Increasing demand for test automation in remote software solutions and maintenance of distant IT infrastructure boosts the test automation market. Role of IT companies to offer test automation courses to influence software testing market size in the upcoming years, finds TMR.

Increase in development of mobile applications, digital transformation across industries, and rise in spending on business process automation are creating ample growth opportunities in test automation market. The shift from traditional software development to DevOps and other fast paced projects is leading to evolved software testing industry trends for systems to run smoothly. Software testing has grown leaps and bounds with test automation evolving to enable rapid product release of the best quality.

The prolonged impact of COVID-19 led to increased adoption of test automation services across industries to shorten software development lifecycle and improve customer experience. IT companies adopted software test automation for continuous functioning of businesses during the pandemic.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to display the leading CAGR during the forecast period. Increased investments in internal professional testing resources and growth of the IT industry in India to boost the Asia Pacific test automation market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, increasing investment of regional companies in test automation software development to account for significant growth of Asia Pacific test automation market.

Test Automation Market – Key Findings of the Report

Characteristics of test automation software to simplify software testing processes, lower task compilation time, and increase business efficiency leading to adoption from leading IT firms influences test automation market size. This has resulted in increased investments in the development of advanced software and QA testing tools for improved outcomes.

Proliferation of advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and IoT influences automation testing growth to evaluate advanced technological applications

Significant advantage of shortened test cycle substantiates growing popularity of AI for test automation. So much so, AI must become an integral component of software testing tools. This is because data generated during each test cycle can be sent back to AI algorithms to identify and correct test failures.

Increasing use of AI in the development of test tools enables self-heal at runtime. This suggests self-healing automation testing to emerge as the most popular testing trends in the test automation market

Rapid rise in the number of mobile applications for industries such as entertainment, communication, and utilities is increasing the demand for test automation. Strong influence of user's decision to download programs based on application performance necessitates mobile app test automation in the development of mobile apps.

Powered by the U.S., North America is anticipated to hold the leading share of test automation market by 2022. Increased focus on quality assurance, presence of a large number of technology providers, and increasing adoption of cloud-based SaaS accounts for U.S. to hold more than 50% share of test automation market of the region.

Test Automation Market – Growth Drivers

Initiatives of large organizations to establish several advance technology-based solutions and applications propels test automation market

Critical role of test automation software to assist wide range of industries to simplify testing process, lower task compilation time, and increase business efficiency substantiates adoption

Test Automation Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the test automation market are;

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Wipro Limited

Infostretch Corporation

Tricentis GmbH

Angler Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Copado Holdings Inc.

SmartBear Software Inc.

Testrig Technologies

Infosys Limited

Cigniti Technologies Limited

Inspired Testing Pty Ltd

Testhouse Ltd.

Qualitest Group

QMetry Inc.

Lambda Test Inc.

Katalon Inc.

The test automation market is segmented as follows;

Test Automation Market, by Component

Solution

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Test Automation Market, by Testing Type

Functional Testing

Non-functional Testing

Test Automation Market, by End User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Test Automation Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

