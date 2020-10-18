TES Acquires the Assets of Custom Controllers UK, and Sets Its Sights Firmly on the Global Marketplace

This acquisition will see the Custom Controllers UK brand brought into TES' growing consumer business, joining Envirofone, Cash4Tech, Stock Must Go, and Tech SI.

CANNOCK, England, Oct. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Controllers was established in 2007 to offer gaming controller repair and modification. The brand has since grown rapidly to offer a range of customised controllers and a create-your-own-controller app.

Custom Controllers is a strategic investment which will align with TES' existing retail-returns partnerships, allowing TES to continue to expand its ever-growing portfolio of products.

Custom Controllers has collaborated with several leading brands.

It offers more than 500 different designs today.

Custom Controllers has a 200,000-person fanbase across its website and social media platforms.

Steve Graham, Vice President and General Manager of TES EMEA, added: 'We are delighted to announce our latest acquisition of the assets of Custom Controllers UK (CCUK), a well-established brand in the gaming industry, offering a huge selection of customised gaming controllers.

CCUK have previously worked with some of the biggest brands, retailers, and social influencers in the world.

With TES' global reach, our goal is to build Custom Controllers into a brand available to users across the globe. This expansion will also allow TES to assist traditional brands to break into the ever-growing e-sports and gaming market, enhancing the customer experience, and supporting TES' core sustainability strategy.'

The Custom Controllers UK production will be moved to the TES Cannock facility and will slot straight into our ever-expanding gaming department.

About TES

Founded in 2005, TES is a circular economy leader focused on helping customers with the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of IT assets. As one of the world's largest providers of IT lifecycle services, TES understands the common challenges faced when managing IT equipment through its lifecycle, and our bespoke, cost-effective solutions address these challenges while achieving compliance with all local and international data security, environmental and industry regulations.

TES is backed by Navis Capital Partners, one of the largest private equity companies in Southeast Asia, with more than US6$ billion under management. TES has an unmatched global footprint and operates 40 locations across 20 countries with more than 1,700 employees. Our mission is to create outstanding value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders as well as for the global community by leveraging our unique combination of security, value recovery, and environmental expertise.

Find out more at www.tes-amm.com

