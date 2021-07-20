Terumo and UMCU strengthen their partnership to develop solutions in Interventional Oncology

Quirem Medical, a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo since July 2020, based in Deventer, originated as a spin-off from the UMC Utrecht in 2013. Quirem Medical manufactures QuiremSpheres™, the only commercially available microspheres containing the radioactive isotope Holmium-166. Trials have shown the safety and efficacy of holmium microspheres in the treatment of unresectable liver tumors. Quirem Medical also manufactures the SIRT work-up product QuiremScout™ Holmium-166 Microspheres, which is used prior to the therapy to select patients and plan the SIRT procedure. Across Europe, hundreds of patients are treated with QuiremSpheres™ Holmium-166 Microspheres and QuiremScout™ Holmium-166 Microspheres every year.

"With the acquisition of Quirem Medical in 2020 and the creation of the Global TIO team in 2021, we see great opportunities to leverage the broad Terumo technology base in interventional oncology for improved cancer care. The UMC Utrecht has proven a highly reliable, professional & innovative clinical partner with a strong focus on image guided therapies in cancer care. As such, the UMC Utrecht is a partner of choice in this journey; and we look forward to a successful continuation of our close collaboration in education, innovation and data generation to contribute to society through healthcare together." Says Ghada Farah, Senior Vice President Terumo Interventional Systems EMEA.

Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, announced on April 12, 2021 the launch of its Global Therapeutic Interventional Oncology (TIO) team. This reflects Terumo's aspiration to be a global leader in the field of Interventional Oncology by focusing on improving patient's quality of life and survival.

"Terumo and the UMC Utrecht have a fruitful history of collaboration on QuiremSpheres™ Holmium-166 Microspheres for radioembolization of liver tumors. This Memorandum of Understanding underlines the collaboration that is already there for QuiremSpheres™ Holmium-166 Microspheres and the ambition to collaborate in the broader range of interventional oncology, including tumor ablation and chemoembolization. Terumo's dedication to improve patient care and the company's global reach make Terumo an ideal partner for this journey." says Dr Maarten Smits, Interventional Radiologist, UMC Utrecht

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

About Terumo Europe

Terumo Europe is a core player in the EMEA healthcare market by providing best in class quality medical products and services. We are a strong actor of the Terumo Group by contributing to innovation and sustainable growth. Terumo Europe produces, distributes, markets, and sells a vast range of medical devices in five main business units: Interventional Systems, Pharmaceutical Solutions, Medical Products, Cardiovascular Products and Diabetes Management. Terumo Europe EMEA headquarters and production facilities are located in Leuven (Belgium), production facility in Knowsley (UK), European Distribution Center in Genk (Belgium) and sales offices across EMEA. www.terumo-europe.com

About UMC Utrecht

The University Medical Center Utrecht is the main referral center for radioembolization in the Netherlands, performing over 100 radioembolization procedures a year. The division Imaging & Oncology is characterized by close collaboration of interventional radiologists, nuclear medicine physicians, oncologists and other oncologically-oriented specialists offering a variety of oncologic treatments. The UMC Utrecht ambition is to become a national hub for state-of-the-art cancer care, clinical studies and innovations.

