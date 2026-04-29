Terry Crews x Cadillac Formula 1® Team: Crews Control Debuts May 5

Terry Takes the Wheel in a New Premium YouTube Series Powered by TWG Motorsports

INDIANAPOLIS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of motorsport has never looked like this. Crews Control – a premium 18-episode YouTube series hosted by actor and entertainer Terry Crews – debuts May 5. Produced by Box to Box Films, the award-winning team behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive and powered by TWG Motorsports' impressive range across Formula 1®, INDYCAR and NASCAR, the series is an infectious exploration of global racing culture.

TWG Motorsports and Cadillac Formula 1 Team Launch Crews Control, photo credit: Storm Santos @stormsantos

Crews Control takes viewers on an exhilarating journey through the fast-paced world of motorsport through Terry's distinct lens – with humor, heart, and an unapologetic sense of curiosity. At its core is a deep dive into the Cadillac Formula 1® Team, exploring the precision, technology, passion and global community behind Formula 1®'s rapid rise.

Each episode (8–10 minutes) follows Terry as he immerses himself in the sport's culture, paddock politics, and fan obsession, unlocking why F1® has captured the imagination of an entirely new generation of American fans.

From Melbourne's massive crowds to Miami's energy, to Las Vegas' spectacle and Austin's Americana, Terry becomes the ultimate American guide to why every stop on the F1® calendar feels like its own world. The series also pulls back the curtain on the broader TWG Motorsports portfolio – from the Indianapolis 500® with Andretti Global to NASCAR with Spire Motorsports – connecting disciplines while highlighting what makes each unique under the TWG Motorsports roof.

"TWG Motorsports was built on a singular belief that motorsport has unmatched power in sport and culture, and its best stories are still waiting to be told. Crews Control brings that to life – a can't-miss journey anchored by the Cadillac Formula 1 Team and extending across many series we compete in, told through one of entertainment's most compelling voices," said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports.

Rooted in Terry's personal story of growing up with a father who worked for General Motors — co-owners in the Cadillac Formula 1® Team with TWG Motorsports — the series blends automotive pride with genuine cultural exploration.

"Motorsport is the biggest world most Americans have never stepped inside — and I'm about to change that," said Crews. "This isn't just one series; it's an entire universe. Crews Control isn't about lap times and standings. It's about the culture, the obsession, and the people who live and breathe it. I'm bringing America into a world that's faster, louder, and more alive than they ever imagined."

Beyond the flagship YouTube series, promotional content, teasers, and behind-the-scenes material will extend across Cadillac Formula 1 Team's official social media channels and those of its racing series partners, creating a multi-platform ecosystem built to amplify each episode and drive fan engagement.

"Collaborating with Terry on Crews Control allowed us to build a series around his irresistible curiosity and commanding presence,'' said Paul Martin, CEO of Box to Box Films. "He doesn't simply observe racing – he connects deeply with engineers, drivers and fans, uncovering the human stories at the heart of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team and TWG Motorsports. The result is cinematic and precise, grounded in real emotion, and unmistakably Terry: funny, earnest and relentlessly curious."

Crews Control Preview: https://youtu.be/z1u9HxhSd_M

ABOUT TWG MOTORSPORTS

TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global, unifying a robust racing portfolio across the world's biggest stages in Formula 1®, INDYCAR, Formula E, IMSA and NASCAR. With strategic partnerships that include General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and ownership of Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing and Spire Motorsports, TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence and industry-leading business acumen. TWG Motorsports is committed to innovating, growing and winning at the highest levels of the sport. Learn more at TWGMotorsports.com.

ABOUT BOX TO BOX

Box to Box is an award-winning content studio specializing in high-end feature documentaries, documentary series, and formatted factual entertainment. It is a global force in premium unscripted storytelling, pushing the medium to new heights and redefining traditional narrative structures – both across the sports world and beyond. Box to Box is run by our Oscar and Emmy winning founders, James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin.

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