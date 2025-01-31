Terra Drone Launches Japan-Made Indoor Inspection Drone "Terra Xross 1"

TOKYO, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Drone Corporation, recognized as the No.1 Drone Service Provider in the world for 2024, has announced the simultaneous release of its in-house developed indoor inspection drone, "Terra Xross 1", in Japan and the United States. Featuring advanced technologies, "Terra Xross 1" ensures stable flight performance, even in challenging indoor conditions, with affordable initial costs.

Terra Xross 1

Indoor inspections often face challenges such as dangerous working environments and operational cost inefficiencies. However, conventional drone solutions have seen limited adoption due to unstable flight performance and high initial costs. To address these issues, Terra Drone developed the "Terra Xross 1" enabling stable flight without requiring advanced operation skills, even in unstable indoor conditions. It is priced at approximately one-third of its competitors, making it accessible to a broader range of customers.

"Terra Xross 1," boasts five key features designed to achieve stable flight in challenging indoor inspection environments, all at an affordable price.

Stable Flight with Advanced Sensors: Equipped with both visual odometry sensors and Lidar provides reliable performance even in cramped, dark, or dusty conditions, by switching to either suitable function. Affordable Pricing: Optimized development and manufacturing processes allow prices under $25,000 USD—approximately one-third the cost of existing indoor inspection drones. Extended Flight Time: The optional tethering module eliminates power depletion and crush risks, enabling continuous operation and enhancing efficiency. High-Quality Imaging: A 180° tiltable 4K Camera and LED light ensures clear, high-quality image and video capture, even in low-light indoor conditions. Streamlined Data Management: Inspection data can be uploaded to a cloud system, where it is easily linked to 3D data, along with associated cloud point and video data, enabling quick and efficient sharing.

"Terra Xross 1" is designed for a wide range of industries and applications, including infrastructure inspection, mining mapping, disaster survey, and security monitoring. By providing "Terra Xross 1", Terra Drone continues to be committed to driving safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, unlocking new possibilities for users of all experience levels in the indoor inspection industry.

Terra Drone was recognized as the No.1 Drone Service Provider in the world for 2024 and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market (Stock Code: 278A) on November 29 of the same year.

