TEROXX SECURES TOP SPOT AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

Teroxx triumphs as the "Most Innovative Digital Asset Platform, Europe" award for 2024 at the distinguished Global Brand Awards.

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards, hosted annually by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) in England, celebrate top brands across various industries. Global Brands Magazine conducted a comprehensive evaluation, assessing key criteria including user experience and accessibility, innovation and technology, security and compliance, market adoption and growth, and product offerings. Teroxx demonstrated exceptional performance across these areas, highlighting its excellence and earning commendation from Global Brands Magazine.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, CEO, Global Brands Magazine said, "Teroxx has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in the digital asset space. Their dedication to creating a secure and user-friendly platform sets them apart, making them a deserving winner of the Most Innovative Digital Asset Platform, Europe. We're proud to recognize their achievements."

Commenting on winning the award, Christoph Pliessnig, Founder and CEO of Teroxx Global Group, said "Winning this award is not just a recognition of our innovative approach but also an affirmation of the trust and security we provide to our clients in the digital asset space. At Teroxx, we believe that success in digital assets comes from a combination of well-applied technology and unwavering commitment to client trust and security. This award reinforces our dedication to setting new standards in the market."

ABOUT TEROXX

As an authorized digital asset boutique, Teroxx is one of the market leaders for professional trading in digital assets. It serves both private customers and institutional investors with comprehensive information and easy access to a variety of digital assets. Thanks to Teroxx's extensive experience, as evidenced by a trading volume of around 1.4 billion USD in 2023, customers benefit from the risk-optimized management of assets in a market with above-average volatility.

For more information, visit www.teroxx.com or explore the features of the Teroxx App at app.teroxx.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 10 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at The Athenee Hotel in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

