Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market to Reach USD 28.65 Billion by 2031 Driven by EV Battery Demand | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the Market Size of Ternary Cathode NCM Material?

The global market for Ternary Cathode NCM Material was valued at USD 9156 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 28650 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market?

The Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market is driven by the expanding reliance on lithium based battery systems across transportation, energy storage, and industrial applications. These materials are valued for their balanced electrochemical behavior, offering a combination of capacity retention, operational stability, and adaptability across battery formats. Manufacturers increasingly prioritize cathode materials that align with long term performance expectations while supporting scalable production processes. The market benefits from continuous collaboration between material suppliers and battery producers, enabling refinement of compositions to suit evolving application needs. Environmental accountability, supply reliability, and consistent quality standards further shape purchasing decisions. As global electrification accelerates, ternary cathode materials remain central to battery design strategies, reinforcing sustained market relevance and steady adoption momentum.

Source from Valuates Reports: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26B18725/global-ternary-cathode-ncm-material

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE TERNARY CATHODE NCM MATERIAL MARKET:

NCM811 plays a pivotal role in advancing the Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market by offering high energy capability while supporting efficient material utilization. Battery manufacturers favor this composition for applications requiring extended operating performance without sacrificing production feasibility. Its chemistry enables improved output characteristics that align with modern mobility and energy storage demands. Producers benefit from its compatibility with evolving battery architectures, allowing integration without extensive redesign. The material also supports efforts to optimize supply chains by reducing dependency on certain inputs while maintaining functional reliability. As battery makers pursue performance focused solutions that align with commercial scalability, NCM811 continues to attract strong interest, reinforcing its importance as a core driver within the ternary cathode ecosystem.

NCM622 contributes steadily to the Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market by offering a balanced alternative for manufacturers prioritizing durability and operational stability. This composition supports consistent performance across extended usage cycles, making it attractive for applications emphasizing reliability over aggressive output targets. Battery producers value its predictable behavior during charging and discharging, which helps reduce degradation risks and quality variability. Its adaptability to existing manufacturing processes allows smoother production planning and cost control. NCM622 also supports diverse application requirements, including mobility platforms and stationary storage systems. As manufacturers continue to serve varied end use segments, this composition maintains sustained demand, strengthening its role in supporting overall market growth.

New energy power battery deployment strongly reinforces the Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market by expanding demand for dependable cathode solutions. Electric transportation systems, renewable energy storage installations, and decentralized power applications increasingly depend on batteries capable of delivering consistent performance. Ternary cathode materials support these systems by enabling stable output, safety confidence, and lifecycle predictability. Battery manufacturers rely on these materials to meet evolving expectations for efficiency and operational reliability. Their role in enhancing user confidence and system dependability makes them essential to new energy initiatives. As governments and industries accelerate clean energy adoption, the demand for proven cathode materials continues to strengthen, supporting sustained market expansion.

Supply chain reliability drives growth in the Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market by ensuring consistent material availability and quality assurance. Battery manufacturers increasingly prefer suppliers with stable sourcing networks and transparent procurement practices. Reliable supply chains reduce production interruptions and support long term planning across battery manufacturing operations. This reliability strengthens partnerships between material producers and downstream users, enabling collaborative forecasting and inventory optimization. As demand for batteries expands across industries, dependable material supply becomes a competitive advantage. Companies that demonstrate supply continuity and resilience gain stronger market positioning. This factor plays a crucial role in reinforcing trust, minimizing operational risks, and supporting steady market development.

Manufacturing consistency significantly influences adoption within the Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market by ensuring predictable performance outcomes. Battery producers depend on cathode materials that maintain uniform properties across large production volumes. Consistent manufacturing reduces defect rates, simplifies quality validation, and enhances overall production efficiency. This reliability supports faster scaling of battery output while maintaining performance standards. Manufacturers also benefit from reduced rework and improved yield stability. As battery systems are increasingly deployed in critical applications, consistency becomes essential. This factor strengthens confidence among buyers and reinforces the role of ternary cathode materials as dependable components within advanced battery manufacturing processes.

Cost management supports growth in the Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market by improving commercial feasibility across diverse applications. Efficient material utilization and optimized processing workflows help manufacturers control production expenses. Battery producers value predictable cost structures that enable competitive pricing without compromising performance expectations. Effective cost management also supports wider adoption across applications with tighter budget constraints. As suppliers refine operational efficiencies and sourcing strategies, cost stability improves across the value chain. This balance between affordability and functionality encourages broader market penetration. Cost management therefore remains a critical factor in sustaining demand and supporting long term growth across the ternary cathode landscape.

Performance stability drives market expansion by addressing reliability expectations within the Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market. Battery users prioritize materials that deliver consistent behavior under varied operating conditions. Stable performance reduces maintenance concerns and enhances system dependability across extended usage periods. Manufacturers benefit from materials that support predictable output and controlled degradation. This stability is especially important for applications where operational interruptions carry significant consequences. As batteries become integral to essential services and mobility systems, performance stability becomes a deciding factor. This emphasis strengthens demand for ternary cathode materials that consistently meet performance requirements across diverse use environments.

Safety confidence is a major growth factor in the Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market, influencing material selection decisions. Battery manufacturers seek cathode materials that support controlled thermal behavior and minimize operational risks. Enhanced safety confidence simplifies certification processes and supports compliance with regulatory expectations. It also strengthens customer trust and accelerates adoption across sensitive applications. As public scrutiny around battery safety increases, manufacturers prioritize materials that reinforce reliability and risk mitigation. This focus on safety confidence supports sustained market demand and encourages long term investment in ternary cathode material development and deployment.

What are the major types in the Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market?

NCM333

NCM523

NCM622

NCM811

What are the main applications of the Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market?

New Energy Power Battery

3C Digital Product Battery

Energy Storage Battery

Key Players in the Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. produces nickel, cobalt, and ternary cathode precursor materials used in NCM battery cathodes for electric vehicles and energy storage.

NICHIA CORPORATION manufactures advanced phosphors and is expanding into battery materials, including nickel-rich cathode components used in NCM batteries.

MINMETALS NEW ENERGY MATERIALS (HUNAN) CO., LTD. supplies ternary cathode precursor materials and battery cathode powders for EV and consumer battery markets.

RONBAY TECHNOLOGY develops and produces high-performance NCM precursor and cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications.

Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co., Ltd produces NCM cathode materials and precursor powders for electric vehicle and energy storage batteries.

Guizhou Zhenhua E-Chem Inc. manufactures ternary cathode materials and related battery chemicals used in automotive and industrial battery applications.

Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd supplies NCM cathode active materials and precursor products for EV, consumer electronics, and stationary storage batteries.

XTC NEW ENERGY MATERIALS (XIAMEN) CO., LTD. produces NCM cathode materials and high-purity battery precursors for advanced lithium-ion batteries.

Tianjin B&M Science and Technology Co., Ltd. develops and supplies NCM battery cathode materials and precursor powders for EV and energy storage sectors.

GEM Co., Ltd. manufactures battery cathode active materials including nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) compounds for high-energy lithium-ion batteries.

Which region dominates the Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market?

Asia is the world's largest Ternary Cathode NCM Material production and consumption market, with China occupying a dominant position. China has a complete lithium battery industry chain, and its NCM material production capacity accounts for more than 70% of the world. Japan and South Korea have technological advantages in the field of high-end NCM materials.

The European new energy vehicle market is developing rapidly, and there is a strong demand for NCM materials. However, the local NCM material production capacity in Europe is limited and mainly relies on imports. The demand for NCM materials in the North American market mainly comes from Tesla and other car companies.

The global Ternary Cathode NCM Material market has a high degree of concentration and is mainly occupied by Chinese, Japanese and Korean companies. Chinese companies dominate the mid- and low-end markets with their cost advantages and scale effects. Japanese and Korean companies have technical advantages in the field of high-end NCM materials and mainly supply international mainstream car companies.

What are some related markets to the Ternary Cathode NCM Material Market?

- In 2024, the global market size of Li-Ion Battery Separators was estimated to be worth USD 3935 Million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 12260 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

- Lithium Iron Phosphate Cathode Material Market

- The global market for Silicon Anode Materials was valued at USD 718 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 8066 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 41.9% during the forecast period.

- Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) Cathode Material Market

- The global market for Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials was valued at USD 7163 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 9143 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

- NCA/NCM Ternary Precursor Market

- In 2024, the global market size of Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor was estimated to be worth USD 4468 Million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 8681 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

- The global market for Water-based Cathode Binder was valued at USD 23.6 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 59.6 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

- 9 Series Ternary Cathode Materials Market

- The global market for NCM Battery Material was valued at USD 16.4 billion in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 40.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

- Single Crystal High Nickel Ternary Cathode Material Market

