TeraBox Unveils New Logo, Introduces Brand Mascot Terara, and Celebrates Prestigious Awards

TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flextech Inc., a Tokyo-based technology powerhouse, announces a major brand upgrade for its globally acclaimed cloud storage app, TeraBox, on the eve of its upcoming four-year milestone. Simultaneously, the company is delighted to announce its recent international accolades, including the Silver Award for Best Mobile App, and design awards like the Red Dot Design Award, the American Muse Design Award, and the French Design Award.

Since its global launch in May 2020, TeraBox has established itself as a reliable and secure cloud storage provider. As of December 2023, TeraBox has proudly served over 250 million registered users, with more than 20 million active users daily across 231 countries and regions.

TeraBox's commitment to security is unparalleled, employing advanced measures like TLS/SSL protocols, encryption algorithms, and access control. The company's client-end encryption and large-scale distributed systems offer the highest level of security and privacy for sensitive information and personal data. TeraBox is accredited with ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701, and ISO 27018 certifications, ensuring secure transmission and storage of information. Reflecting on the past year, TeraBox has garnered international recognition, receiving acclaim, awards, and prestigious design accolades. This recognition reaffirms its commitment to excellence and innovation in the cloud storage industry.

The core philosophy of TeraBox's brand upgrade revolves around "Intelligence, Cloud Storage, Efficiency, and Security." This streamlined form symbolizes both reliability and stability, offering users security and a wealth of imagination. The new logo draws inspiration from the box shape, reflecting the product's storage function. Integrating the letter 'T' from TeraBox into the design enhances its association with the product name. This redesign aims to establish a unique and memorable brand identity in the minds of users.

For 2024, the company also welcomes Terara, the new brand mascot of TeraBox. Inspired by the character of WALL-E from the Toy Story, Terara, a personified box closely linked with the logo, symbolizes the careful protection and care TeraBox offers for user data. Its friendly appearance represents warmth and closeness, conveying TeraBox's commitment and care for user data security.

"The evolution of TeraBox is not just a change in aesthetics, but a reflection of our commitment to delivering top-notch, secure cloud storage solutions," said Yu Furuya, Product Lead at TeraBox. "Our new logo and the introduction of Terara, our brand mascot, are symbolic of our promise to provide a user-friendly, and secure digital environment. With over a quarter of a billion users trusting us, we're not just redesigning a brand; we're redefining the way the world interacts with their most precious digital assets."

In 2024, TeraBox remains committed to providing users with a free 1024GB of extensive cloud storage space while striving to optimize service quality. The brand also aims to launch a significant upgrade of the PC version to enable a seamless collaborative experience between smartphones and computers. Additionally, TeraBox has introduced client versions compatible with various operating systems, including Mac and Linux, extending a warm welcome to a diverse user base.

