TeraBox Delivers Free Unlimited Large File Sharing for Registered Users

- TeraBox's TeraTransfer empowers both registered and non-registered users with an efficient and hassle-free way to share large files.

- Exclusive New Year's membership promotion available now.

TOKYO, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraBox ("TeraBox" or "the Company"), a globally trusted cloud storage service headquartered in Tokyo, has addressed global demand for seamless data transfer and sharing. Living up to its slogan, Store Big, Share Bigger, it offers 1024 gigabyte of free cloud storage and unlimited large file transfers for registered users, while allowing non-registered users to share files up to 5GB free-of-charge.

Its TeraTransfer feature generates a short-term or permanent quick sharing link with just one click, enabling effortless sharing of large files for both registered and non-registered users. For those registered users, TeraBox allows multi-channel access through the app or web version from any device for easy link generation and file sharing.

"We are proud to provide the world's leading free storage solution to meet users' needs for sharing large files," commented Yu Furuya, Product Lead at TeraBox. "We remain committed to enhancing the user experience through continuous technological innovation, enabling our vast user base to manage and share their important content with greater ease."

Meanwhile, TeraBox also upgraded its app interface design to streamline in-app navigation with a prominent homepage search, a simplified toolbar display, and clear and strong contrasted interface look to provide better user-friendly file sharing and storage experiences, solidifying its position as a leading platform for large file sharing.

With the year wrapping up, TeraBox sends heartfelt New Year greetings with joyful seasonal offerings. Users using iOS, Android, Linux, MAC, Windows, or the website, who need to store and share large files, are welcome to download TeraBox and use the code SOCIAL70OFF to purchase TeraBox premium services at the best price throughout the year. Anyone interested can trigger it by copying the code and then opening the app, or by searching for the code in the search bar. Up to 2048 GB (2 TB) of storage space for a more extreme usage experience will be guaranteed.

Additionally, users, partners, regulators, employees, investors, and the wider community are welcome to learn more about TeraBox on its official website, YouTube channel, and its popular Referral Program.

About TeraBox

TeraBox, developed by Flextech Inc., is a globally trusted cloud storage service headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The service proudly holds the ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701, and ISO/IEC 27018 certifications, demonstrating its commitment to top-tier standards of data safety. With a focus on intelligent, efficient, and secure cloud storage, TeraBox is dedicated to providing users with innovative and user-friendly solutions for their data storage needs. Download the TeraBox App on Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, and Windows devices, or visit www.terabox.com for online access.