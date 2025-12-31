TennRich Expands Energizer® Portable Power Ecosystem Across Europe with Immediate Stock Availability

LONDON, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TennRich International Corp., the global licensed partner of Energizer® portable power, today announced the expansion of its most comprehensive product ecosystem across Europe. With products available for immediate shipment, TennRich continues to strengthen its presence by delivering reliable power solutions for modern lifestyles—at home, on the road, and off the grid.

High-Performance Power for Modern Lifestyles

Energizer®’s expanded portable power ecosystem for home, travel, in-car, and outdoor use, now available across Europe.

The Energizer lineup is built around high-output charging solutions engineered for today's on-the-go lifestyles. At its core is a 20W PD fast-charge USB-C power bank with an integrated AC outlet and interchangeable travel adapters—delivering reliable speed, safety, and versatility for global travelers and professionals.

For the Apple ecosystems, Energizer introduces a sophisticated range of magnetic wireless power banks and a 3-in-1 wireless charging stand featuring 65W USB-C output. This ultimate stand allows users to power iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches, and charge their laptop simultaneously with elegant, cable-free efficiency. Furthermore, new in-car wireless charging solutions feature a modern see-through design, blending aesthetic appeal with high-speed utility.

Beyond the Smartphone: Adventure and Home Essentials

Energizer is aggressively growing its footprint in the "Smart Home" and "Outdoor" categories:

Portable Power Stations: Featuring capacities from 7 00W to 1000W , these units provide reliable energy for camping, emergency backup, or remote work.

Portable power speakers combine high-definition sound with vibrant LED lighting and extended playtime, powered by built-in energy capacity that can also charge smartphones. The lineup ranges from large-format portable speakers to compact, magnetic HD speakers designed for active, on-the-go lifestyles. Travel & Smart Home Essentials: Multi-function international travel adapters and smart power strips ensure safety and connectivity in any environment.

Strategic Market Readiness

"We have made a significant investment to ensure our full inventory is stocked and ready for immediate distribution across major European countries," said Yvonne Chen, Global Marketing Manager at TennRich. "Many of these solutions, particularly our high-capacity power stations and audio-power hybrids, offer a level of versatility that the European market is only just beginning to experience".

From high-speed on-the-go chargers to smart home essentials and entertainment, TennRich is committed to being the definitive "one-stop" power solution under the Energizer brand for European retailers and consumers.

About Energizer

Energizer is a global leader in the dynamic business of providing power solutions with a full portfolio of products including Energizer® brand battery products Energizer® MAX® premium alkaline; Energizer® Ultimate Lithium™; Energizer® Advanced Lithium; rechargeable batteries and charging systems; and portable flashlights and lanterns. Energizer continues to fulfill its role as a technology innovator by redefining power banks and wireless charging solutions to meet people's active lifestyle needs for today and tomorrow with Energizer® power banks for rechargeable portable devices. Energizer's redefining where energy, technology and freedom meet to bring to market consumer-focused products that power the essential devices that help people stay connected and on the go at work and at play, even in emergency situations.

About TennRich

TennRich International Corporation is a global leader in energy solutions, specializing in product development and global distribution of advanced portable power products in Consumer electronics. As a long-term licensed partner of Energizer, TennRich delivers innovative, reliable, and user-friendly energy solutions to markets worldwide. Visit our products at www.energizerpowerpacks.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852820/251230_EU_PR_1980x1080_C.jpg