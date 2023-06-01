Tennis Esports launches on the Oculus Store, VR tennis is here and it's going to be huge

This exciting VR app gives one a real-life tennis match experience from home

LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vienna-based startup VR Motion Learning, has created the ultimate virtual sports application, Tennis Esports. This VR app realistically simulates tennis, from ball spins to live match play, making users do every swing for a fully immersive experience.

On June 1, Tennis Esports will be available on the Oculus Store for gamers and tennis fans of all ages to play others on a virtual court from anywhere across the globe and even voice chat while they play.

Tennis Esports can be a go-to app for VR gamers for sports enthusiasts, tennis beginners, amateurs, and even seasoned athletes. Play and learn real tennis swings and spins, compete in live matches and professional tournaments, or train the skills with traditional drills and arcade target games. They even have an AI opponent, which is soon to be the most realistic celebrity simulation.

So far more than 10,000 users played the demo in the Applab. The game will see a potential of millions of players over the next few years. The coolest thing is the Tennis Esports Tour, where players compete in live matches parallel to real WTA and ATP tours, some even with a prize pool of more $15,000 coming at the end of June 2023.

With a small space one can play from home, school, or even the office. With a bigger space one can enable running mode which will really get them fit. Soon one will be able to set up their own player avatar, unlock prizes and shop Wilson digital products inside the App.

To find out more join the Tennis Esports Discord community, where one can find opponents for matches, chat and ask questions, and watch matches on live streams.

This is an exciting space for VR gamers and tennis fans.

Gregory Gettinger, Founder & CEO, VR Motion Learning GmbH & Co KG, said, "This is the first-time tennis fans all over the world can play tennis together with such a realistic experience and even battle in global tournaments. This is the beginning of a new tennis era, we are creating a virtual sport."

For more information visit: https://www.vr-motion-learning.com/

About the founder: https://tinyurl.com/37mhyts6

