Tennis Ball Machines Market to Reach US$ 33.6 Mn by 2027 due to Rising Technological Innovations, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) witnesses that the global tennis ball machines market has a significantly competitive vendor landscape owing to the dominance of few players. Ace Attack, Dongguan SIBOASI Sports Goods Technology Co., LTD, Deuce Industries Limited, Lobster Sports, Inc., Spinfire Sport, Metaltek, Spinshot Sports, Sports Tutor Inc., Sports Attack, LLC, and Staber Industries, Inc. are some of the key players in the global tennis ball machines market.

Additionally, numerous private players dominate the tennis ball machines market, which increases their focus on innovating new products in order to cater to a growing demand. These innovations are known for sparking out changes in technology to gain a competitive edge in the tennis ball machines market.

According to TMR, the global tennis ball machines market is projected to collect revenue of US$ 33.6 Mn in terms of revenue by 2027-end from the value US$ 26.0 Mn registered in 2017. The market is expected to swell with a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Based on the type, the light weight tennis ball machines segment is expected to witness the highest growth opportunity due to the user-friendly nature of the machines compared to the heavyweight ones. From the perspective of speed, the 20 mph to 80 mph segment is expected to acquire greatest share in the overall market of about 50% in 2017, which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. Based on region, North America is expected to account for a major share of about 40% in 2017 followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in number of tennis players and product innovations.

Advancement in Machines to Boost Market's Growth

Tennis ball machines are electronic devices used to deliver tennis balls for practicing in tennis courts. Primarily, the main purpose of tennis ball machines is to create real life scenarios to deliver the balls with varying spins, speeds, and oscillations. The machines offer perfection for delivering the balls during these practice sessions. Thus, these machines are gaining popularity among players, which is boosting adoption of the global tennis ball machines market.

Additionally, due to advancements in the technologies, the machine is able to deliver the balls at different speeds and angles. As it delivers the main purpose, the technique is gaining attention. Moreover, the tennis is a game meant to be played individually against a single opponent against multiple players. Additionally, the machines are aimed and designed to enable playing against all types of shots projected through numerous angles. These benefits are extensively propelling growth of the global tennis ball machines market. Moreover, new features including remote controlling, speed variation, and random oscillations are propelling growth of the tennis ball machine market too.

Celebrity Endorsements to Offer Growth Opportunities for Growth

However, high costs of the devices are limiting growth of the global tennis ball machines market. Nonetheless, increasing celebrity endorsements coupled with launching campaigns for promoting the machines is expected to offer numerous opportunities for growth in the market by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, vendors are sponsoring tennis tournaments and matches for promoting their products, which are expected to create most lucrative opportunities for growth in the forecast period. Thanks to these factors, the parents and educational institutions have adopted the machines to encourage children to take up sports like tennis. Thus, the trend is likely to boost growth by the end of forecast period.

This information is encompassed in the report by TMR, titled, "Tennis Ball Machines Market (Type - Light Weight, Heavy Weight; Ball Capacity - Less than 150, 150-250, Above 250; Speed - 20 to 80 MPH, 80 to 110 MPH, Above 110 MPH; Power - Electric, Battery; End user - Sports Clubs, Schools and Colleges, Personal; Distribution Channel - Online, Offline (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores etc.)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2027."

For the study, the Tennis Ball Machines Market has been segmented as follows:

Type

Light Weight

Heavy Weight

Ball Capacity

Less than 150

150-250

Above 250

Speed

20 to 80 MPH

80 to 110 MPH

Above 110 MPH

Power

Electric

Battery

End-user

Sports Clubs

Schools and Colleges

Personal

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Specialty Stores

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Rest of Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Transparency Market Research