Teneo Launches Global Restructuring Business

Firm accelerates expansion with completion of the acquisition of Deloitte's UK Restructuring Services business

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the latest phase of its ongoing expansion by launching a global Restructuring business following the completion of its acquisition of the Restructuring Services business of Deloitte UK.

Teneo's new Restructuring business will comprise more than 300 specialists across Europe and the U.S., focused on four key service areas including business transformation, restructuring, capital advisory and bankruptcy & insolvency. The business will reinforce Teneo's differentiated market presence by combining the restructuring advisory offering with Teneo's existing capabilities both in management consulting and restructuring-related services including strategic communications, public affairs, investor relations, risk, talent advisory and executive search.

The team from U.S.-based Goldin Associates, which Teneo acquired in August of 2020, is fully integrated into the new global Restructuring business.

Daniel Butters, formerly head of UK Restructuring Services at Deloitte, will become CEO of Global Restructuring for Teneo, overseeing the firm's ambitious ongoing expansion through both organic growth and M&A. Under Daniel's leadership, the restructuring team will continue to provide market-leading advice to clients globally.

As part of the international growth plan, Teneo is also pleased to announce that the global Restructuring business is expanding its offering into the Irish market. Damien Murran will be joining the firm in the coming months to build Teneo's restructuring capabilities in Ireland, working alongside Teneo's existing Irish operations. Damien was most recently a Partner within RSM's Transaction Advisory Services team leading their Irish restructuring and recovery services.

In addition, Michael Madden, who was most recently the Chairman of Teneo's Capital Advisory business, has been appointed Chairman of the U.S. Restructuring business where he will work in close partnership with Daniel to further expand the firm's capabilities in this critical market. Michael will also become a Vice Chairman of Teneo globally.

Declan Kelly, Chairman & CEO of Teneo, said: "We are delighted to formally welcome our new colleagues from Deloitte as Teneo launches its global Restructuring business. This offering will deliver significant synergies with Teneo's broader advisory services as we continue to grow in key markets around the world. Daniel and his senior leadership team bring unparalleled experience and insights to Teneo's clients, and we are very excited to bring their expertise to our platform."

Daniel Butters said: "I am very excited to launch Teneo's global Restructuring business, combining the strength and relationships of our existing restructuring team with the breadth of expertise across Teneo's broader global network. We will build the leading global restructuring practice with continued investment in our existing team, complemented by market hires and acquisitions. Delivering market-leading, commercial solutions for our clients will continue to be our highest priority and we look forward to updating our clients on recent promotes and wider Teneo capabilities in the weeks and months ahead."

The Restructuring team will provide strategic counsel to clients including corporate leaders, shareholders, lenders, pension trustees, governments, and other financial stakeholders, as they navigate periods of financial and operational underperformance or stress, safeguard value, and address structural and cyclical volatility.

The closing of the transaction lifts Teneo's overall UK presence to more than 600 professionals in multiple advisory disciplines serving both domestic and international companies, while Teneo's global headcount will exceed 1,200 employees.

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal advisor to Teneo.

ABOUT TENEO

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working exclusively with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Teneo's clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, restructuring, management consulting, physical & cyber risk, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, ESG, DE&I, political & policy risk, and talent advisory, Teneo solves for the most complex business challenges and opportunities.

The Firm has more than 1,200 employees located in over 21 offices around the world. For more information about Teneo, please visit www.teneo.com.

For further information contact:

Tim Burt

London

+44 7583 413254

tim.burt@teneo.com

Stephen Meahl

New York City

+1-212-886-1624

stephen.meahl@teneo.com

