Tending to a growing need for specialized solutions FertiClinic Fertilization Centre inaugurates a new state-of-the-art facility in Sahara Healthcare City

SHARJAH, UAE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Per the World Health Organization statistics, one in six people worldwide are affected by infertility in 2023, accounting for over 17 percent of the world's adult population, indicating that it is a major global health challenge.

Recent estimates suggest that one in six UAE couples face difficulties conceiving, and the country's overall fertility rate has significantly declined from 2.7 births per woman in 2000 to 1.5 births per woman in 2020. These figures highlight a growing need for specialized solutions.

FertiClinic Fertilization Centre inaugurates a new state-of-the-art facility in Sahara Healthcare City

Additionally, the Middle East's infertility rate is estimated to be around 15 percent, a relatively high regional rate when compared to the 10 percent infertility rate around the rest of the world, according to recent research. As the demand for fertility treatments continues to rise, FertiClinic Fertilization Centre, renowned for its exceptional fertility treatments across the UAE, inaugurated its new state-of-the-art facility at Sahara Healthcare City, Sahara Mall, Sharjah. The launch event was attended by Nawwaf Ghobash, Vice President of Ghobash Group, Salah Bukhatir, Chairman of the Bukhatir Group, and the management of Sahara Healthcare City Management.

Amid growing demand, FertiClinic Sharjah is poised to address the aforesaid pressing issue and provide hope to countless families in the Sharjah and the region. With a track record of high success rates in assisted reproductive techniques, FertiClinic aims to offer its specialized services to families seeking fertility solutions.

In partnership with the highly reputable Assisted Reproduction Gynaecology Centre (ARGC) in the UK, FertiClinic Sharjah will continue its commitment to personalized care, ensuring patients receive top-notch treatment tailored to their unique needs, thereby maintaining high IVF success rates per cycle started.

FertiClinic Sharjah's medical team boasts eminent specialists, including Dr. Amin Gafar, an IVF expert and Medical Director of the Sharjah branch; Dr. Suliman Abdullah, a Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynecology, Reproductive Medicine & Infertility; and Dr. ElSamawal ElHakim, the visionary Medical Director and Founder of FertiClinic Group. All three doctors are well-versed in English and Arabic, ensuring effective communication and care for patients from diverse backgrounds.

Speaking on this milestone, Dr. ElSamawal ElHakim, Medical Director and Founder of FertiClinic Group, expressed his delight, saying, "We are excited to expand our successful fertility treatments to Sahara Healthcare City in Sharjah. Our focus has always been on providing cutting-edge reproductive care while prioritizing the well-being and happiness of our patients. It aligns with the overarching national goal of becoming the happiest country in the world."

FertiClinic Fertilization Centre, established in 2018 in Abu Dhabi, has been at the forefront of cutting-edge fertility treatments, including IVF, IUI, ICSI, Fetal Medicine treatment, Repeated Miscarriage treatment, and TESE. Over the years, the clinic has garnered unparalleled experience in addressing various fertility challenges and has significantly contributed to international research in reproductive medicine.

Amin Gafar, Medical Director of FertiClinic Sharjah, stated, "The opening of FertiClinic Sharjah marks a significant step in our mission to help families fulfill their dreams of parenthood. With advanced techniques and the support of a highly experienced team, we are confident in making a positive impact on the lives of our patients."

Akram Ammar, Managing Director of Sahara City Centre, said, "Addressing the global challenge of infertility, with a record of high success rates in assisted reproductive techniques and a renowned medical team, FertiClinic Sharjah stands as a beacon of hope, offering world-class medical facilities and support throughout the patient journey. Together, we embark on a transformative mission to fulfill dreams and pave the way for a brighter and happier future for our people. We look forward to a successful association."

The clinic's strategic location at Sahara Healthcare City, Sahara Mall, Floor No.7, Al Nahda Street, Sharjah, provides patients with easy access to world-class medical facilities in a community-oriented healthcare setting. Operating from 8 am to 6 pm, FertiClinic Sharjah will continue its commitment to delivering exceptional care and support throughout the patient journey.

About Sahara Healthcare City:

Sahara Healthcare City aims to become the UAE's first medical destination to offer medical and surgical treatment, served by professional competencies of different disciplines — all gathered under one roof — to provide assistance to patients of the UAE and beyond.

