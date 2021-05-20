Tender Offer Over Semapa - Sodim Maintains the Consideration

LISBON, Portugal, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Sodim, SGPS, S.A.

Registered office: Av.ª Fontes Pereira de Melo, 14 - 9.º, 1050-121 Lisboa

Share capital: 32,832,000 Euros

Registered at the CRC of Lisbon with identification number: 500.259.674

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities Code and of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, Sodim SGPS, S.A. hereby informs the market, under the terms and for the purposes of article 184 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that:

It maintains the consideration of the general and voluntary tender offer for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital of Semapa – Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. ("Offer");

Thus, the amount to be paid per share in the context the Offer is €11.66, in cash, which corresponds to the amount of the consideration of the Offer of €12.17 per share deducted from the dividend that has been paid of €0.512 per share, under the terms of the prospectus of the Offer;

As disclosed in the prospectus of the Offer, those who decide to sell their shares within the Offer must communicate this intention to their financial intermediaries by 3 pm on 25 May 2021 .

SOURCE Sodim