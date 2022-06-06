Tencent Recognized as a Challenger in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud AI Developer Services

HONG KONG, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner Inc., a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, has released its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services.

Tencent has been recognized in this Magic Quadrant for three consecutive years, formerly placing in the Niche Players category. This is the first year that Tencent has been named a Challenger in this report. According to Gartner, "To build next-generation applications, developers need services that enhance application capabilities in the areas of automated machine learning, language and vision. Software engineering leaders should use our analysis of CAIDS vendors to select the best partner for their organization."

Per our understanding, the evaluation criteria includes Ability to Execute (Product/Service, Overall Viability, Sales Execution/Pricing, Market Responsiveness/Record, Market Execution, Customer Experience, and Operations) and Completeness of Vision (Market Understanding, Marketing Strategy, Sales Strategy, Offering/Product Strategy, Business Model, Vertical/Industry Strategy, Innovation, and Geographic Strategy).

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services, 23 May 2022, Van Baker, Svetlana Sicular, Erick Brethenoux, Arun Batchu, Mike Fang. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Tencent Cloud. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud